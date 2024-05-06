Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar keen on continuity as he looks for new boss

Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar believes continuity could be important as he starts the search for Graeme Stewart’s successor.

Stewart resigned as Jags manager on Sunday having held the role since February 2015.

It has been a turbulent period for Buckie since being crowned Breedon Highland League champions last month.

The Moray club was deemed ineligible to compete in the pyramid play-offs after being unable to obtain a bronze club license from the Scottish FA and not asking the SPFL for an additional period of grace by the deadline of March 31.

Assistant manager Lewis MacKinnon, player-coach Hamish Munro, goalkeeping coach Darren Strong and physio David Young remain at the club.

Although Farquhar did not wish to comment about potential candidates to be the new manager his desire for continuity could make MacKinnon – who was assistant throughout Stewart’s tenure – a contender for the job.

Farquhar said: “I think continuity is what we’re looking for, with what’s happened in the last couple of weeks the club has gone through a bit of turmoil.

“We’re not going to rush into a decision, but at the same time we can’t leave it too long.

“We need to have something in place so everyone knows the future direction of the club.”

Praise for departed boss

During his time as Buckie manager Stewart – who also had three spells with the club as a player – won the Breedon Highland league twice (2017 and this year) and the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup (2016).

He also led Thistle to the most high profile match in their history when they faced Celtic in January in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Farquhar paid tribute to the job Stewart did at Victoria Park, but admitted he wasn’t shocked by his decision to step down.

Farquhar added: “You couldn’t get a better manager than Graeme – he’s been absolutely fantastic for Buckie.

“He’s got the full respect of the board and the committee because he has put 100% into the role.

“Graeme has made my job as president an easy job. He’s brought success at various stages and for a relatively small place we’re a big club in our league.

“He has played a big part in making that the case, his commitment to Buckie and the players he’s managed to bring to the club have been excellent.

“I wouldn’t say I was shocked by Graeme’s decision, because I’m so close to him personally I know all about his young family and his business.

“So I can understand his decision, I didn’t even try to talk him out of it.

“Graeme made it clear it was something he’d thought about over a few months and that his mind was made up.

“It feels like we’ve come to the end of a fantastic journey with Graeme at Buckie.

“He has been great for the club and I totally respect his decision.”