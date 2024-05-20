Eddie Wolecki Black: The new Lossiemouth manager who medics thought would never walk or talk again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Eddie Wolecki Black: The new Lossiemouth manager who medics thought would never walk or talk again

The former Glasgow City boss has joined the Highland League Coasters on a three-year contract.

By Callum Law
New Lossiemouth manager Eddie Wolecki Black, right, with Lossiemouth's chairman Alan McIntosh. Picture courtesy of Lossiemouth FC.
New Lossiemouth manager Eddie Wolecki Black, right, with Lossiemouth's chairman Alan McIntosh. Picture courtesy of Lossiemouth FC.

New Lossiemouth manager Eddie Wolecki Black says he feels blessed to still be able to work in football after doctors expected him to never walk or talk again.

The former Lochee United, Montrose, Glasgow City, Caledonian Braves, Airdrieonians, Motherwell Women, Celtic Women and Tayport boss has been appointed as the Coasters’ gaffer on a three-year contract.

Wolecki Black has had a distinguished coaching career, which includes leading women’s powerhouses Glasgow City to eight successive league titles and a Champions League quarter-final.

‘Eight out of 10 don’t survive this’ – battling back from grim prognosis

However, in March 2016, when he was Airdrie manager, the 59-year-old Dundonian suffered a stroke during a game against Cowdenbeath which left him fighting for his life.

Having survived, Wolecki Black feels fortunate to still be able to work in football.

He said: “I had a massive brain haemorrhage and in the hospital, unbeknown to them, I could hear my wife Emma, who was six months pregnant at the time, and the consultant talking.

“She was worried she’d be left without a father for our kid and she asked: ‘How’s he going to be?’

“The consultant said: ‘I can’t lie, it’s not looking good – eight out of 10 don’t survive this. If he gets through the next 48 hours, which I don’t think he will, he’ll never walk or talk again.’

Eddie Wolecki Black pictured during his time with Glasgow City.

“That was eight years ago and I got out of the hospital after three months to see the birth of our child.

“I’m a churchgoer and I feel blessed to still be here and to still be able to work in football.

“There’s no doubt there were some dark times, but I feel blessed to still be alive and I still feel I’ve got something to achieve.

“I’ve continued in football since then and have done well at Motherwell and Celtic.

“I still feel I’m capable of doing a good job.

“Hopefully someone in a similar position could maybe see me as a bit of inspiration that you’re not held back by it.

“Some people see me and can’t see past a walking stick, but you’ve got to see past it.

“I remember the words of that consultant and they’ve always stuck with me that I wouldn’t walk or talk again, and I’ve proved them wrong.”

Local element important for Wolecki Black

Wolecki Black succeeds Frank McGettrick at Lossie,. McGettrick stepped down last month after leading the Coasters to 15th place in the Breedon Highland League.

The new manager is keen to utilise the club’s youth set-up and bring through local talent.

Wolecki Black, who had two playing spells with Deveronvale and a stint at Huntly in the 90s, is also planning to move to the Lossiemouth area.

He added: “I think the only way to do the job properly is to be in the area, so I’m willing to relocate.

“I don’t think I could ask the players to be committed to the club if I’m not committed, so that’s why I’ll be moving up.

“I’m delighted to take on the job. My hopes with any job I’ve done is to try to develop and improve the club in every aspect on and off the park.

Eddie Wolecki Black, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh. Picture courtesy of Lossiemouth FC.

“When I look at Lossie, their player pathway is fantastic – they’ve got about 250 kids in their youth set-up.

“I don’t think we need to look elsewhere too much when it comes to players. If we’re going to look anywhere then it should be at our own pathway.

“I was very lucky to go to Barcelona over the course of five years when I was studying for my Uefa Pro License.

“They are steeped in promoting their youths to such an extend that 60% of their first-team squad must be from their youth set-up.

“If Barcelona can do that, why can’t clubs like Lossiemouth? That’s a big thing on my agenda to try to promote from within and bring players through.”

New boss ticks right boxes – Lossie chief

Commenting on why he decided to give Wolecki Black the job, Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh said: “Eddie actually phoned me and I was surprised when I got the call.

“I studied his CV and gave him an interview, and we’re delighted he’s accepted the job.

“Eddie has convinced me he can improve all the stats: goals for, goals against, games won and league positions.

“My aspiration would be to get the club up into mid-table like eighth, ninth and 10th – so we’re not thinking about the threat of relegation all the time.

“We’ve been 14th and 15th in recent years in the league, so it would be good if we could get out of the bottom six.

“Eddie ticks every box for us, so hopefully it works out.”

Lossie’s existing coaching staff, assistant manager Ian Campbell and coaches Scott Campbell and Tony Ross, have still to decide if they will stay on.

