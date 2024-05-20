Eddie Wolecki Black: The new Lossiemouth manager who medics thought would never walk or talk again

New Lossiemouth manager Eddie Wolecki Black says he feels blessed to still be able to work in football after doctors expected him to never walk or talk again.

The former Lochee United, Montrose, Glasgow City, Caledonian Braves, Airdrieonians, Motherwell Women, Celtic Women and Tayport boss has been appointed as the Coasters’ gaffer on a three-year contract.

Wolecki Black has had a distinguished coaching career, which includes leading women’s powerhouses Glasgow City to eight successive league titles and a Champions League quarter-final.

‘Eight out of 10 don’t survive this’ – battling back from grim prognosis

However, in March 2016, when he was Airdrie manager, the 59-year-old Dundonian suffered a stroke during a game against Cowdenbeath which left him fighting for his life.

Having survived, Wolecki Black feels fortunate to still be able to work in football.

He said: “I had a massive brain haemorrhage and in the hospital, unbeknown to them, I could hear my wife Emma, who was six months pregnant at the time, and the consultant talking.

“She was worried she’d be left without a father for our kid and she asked: ‘How’s he going to be?’

“The consultant said: ‘I can’t lie, it’s not looking good – eight out of 10 don’t survive this. If he gets through the next 48 hours, which I don’t think he will, he’ll never walk or talk again.’

“That was eight years ago and I got out of the hospital after three months to see the birth of our child.

“I’m a churchgoer and I feel blessed to still be here and to still be able to work in football.

“There’s no doubt there were some dark times, but I feel blessed to still be alive and I still feel I’ve got something to achieve.

“I’ve continued in football since then and have done well at Motherwell and Celtic.

“I still feel I’m capable of doing a good job.

“Hopefully someone in a similar position could maybe see me as a bit of inspiration that you’re not held back by it.

“Some people see me and can’t see past a walking stick, but you’ve got to see past it.

“I remember the words of that consultant and they’ve always stuck with me that I wouldn’t walk or talk again, and I’ve proved them wrong.”

Local element important for Wolecki Black

Wolecki Black succeeds Frank McGettrick at Lossie,. McGettrick stepped down last month after leading the Coasters to 15th place in the Breedon Highland League.

The new manager is keen to utilise the club’s youth set-up and bring through local talent.

Wolecki Black, who had two playing spells with Deveronvale and a stint at Huntly in the 90s, is also planning to move to the Lossiemouth area.

He added: “I think the only way to do the job properly is to be in the area, so I’m willing to relocate.

“I don’t think I could ask the players to be committed to the club if I’m not committed, so that’s why I’ll be moving up.

“I’m delighted to take on the job. My hopes with any job I’ve done is to try to develop and improve the club in every aspect on and off the park.

“When I look at Lossie, their player pathway is fantastic – they’ve got about 250 kids in their youth set-up.

“I don’t think we need to look elsewhere too much when it comes to players. If we’re going to look anywhere then it should be at our own pathway.

“I was very lucky to go to Barcelona over the course of five years when I was studying for my Uefa Pro License.

“They are steeped in promoting their youths to such an extend that 60% of their first-team squad must be from their youth set-up.

“If Barcelona can do that, why can’t clubs like Lossiemouth? That’s a big thing on my agenda to try to promote from within and bring players through.”

New boss ticks right boxes – Lossie chief

Commenting on why he decided to give Wolecki Black the job, Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh said: “Eddie actually phoned me and I was surprised when I got the call.

“I studied his CV and gave him an interview, and we’re delighted he’s accepted the job.

“Eddie has convinced me he can improve all the stats: goals for, goals against, games won and league positions.

“My aspiration would be to get the club up into mid-table like eighth, ninth and 10th – so we’re not thinking about the threat of relegation all the time.

“We’ve been 14th and 15th in recent years in the league, so it would be good if we could get out of the bottom six.

“Eddie ticks every box for us, so hopefully it works out.”

Lossie’s existing coaching staff, assistant manager Ian Campbell and coaches Scott Campbell and Tony Ross, have still to decide if they will stay on.