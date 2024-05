REVEALED: Highland League fixtures for season 2024/25 in FULL

Buckie Thistle will start the defence of their Breedon Highland League title at home to Nairn County – but might have to wait if Premier Sports Cup group stage duties get in the way.

The fixtures for the 2024/25 Highland League season have been revealed to coincide with Monday night’s league annual general meeting (AGM).

Manager Graeme Stewart led Buckie to the championship on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign, pipping rivals Brechin City and Fraserburgh to the crown.

Stewart has since stepped down as Jags boss, with his assistant Lewis Mackinnon taking the reins.

The Moray men are slated to begin their title defence at Victoria Park against the Wee County on Saturday, July 27, but the Jags and Brechin – set to visit Keith – could have to wait until the Wednesday to get up and running.

This is because last term’s top-two are involved in the Premier Sports Cup groups and might be in Scottish League Cup action on the Saturday, with the draw for the SPFL competition not being made until Wednesday, May 29.

2024/25 Breedon Highland League fixtures

Saturday, July 27 (3pm)

Huntly v Strathspey Thistle

Brora Rangers v Turriff United

Wick Academy v Fraserburgh

Forres Mechanics v Rothes

Deveronvale v Inverurie Loco Works

Formartine United v Banks o’ Dee

*Buckie Thistle v Nairn County

Lossiemouth v Clachnacuddin

Keith v Brechin City*

* If playing in the League Cup, teams fixtures will be played on Wednesday, July 31.

Saturday, August 3 (3pm)

Strathspey Thistle v Brora Rangers

Huntly v Wick Academy

Turriff United v Forres Mechanics

Fraserburgh v Deveronvale

Rothes v Formartine United

Inverurie Loco Works v Buckie Thistle

Banks o’ Dee v Lossiemouth

Nairn County v Brechin City

Clachnacuddin v Keith

Wednesday, August 8 (8pm)

Wick Academy v Strathspey Thistle

Forres Mechanics v Brora Rangers

Deveronvale v Huntly

Formartine United v Turriff United

Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh

Lossiemouth v Rothes

Brechin City v Inverurie Loco Works

Keith v Banks o’ Dee

Clachnacuddin v Nairn County

Saturday, August 10 (3pm)

Strathspey Thistle v Forres Mechanics

Wick Academy v Deveronvale

Brora Rangers v Formartine United

Huntly v Buckie Thistle

Turriff United v Lossiemouth

Fraserburgh v Brechin City

Rothes v Keith

Inverurie Loco Works v Clachnacuddin

Banks o’ Dee v Nairn County

Saturday, August 17 (3pm)

Deveronvale v Strathspey Thistle

Formartine United v Forres Mechanics

Buckie Thistle v Wick Academy

Lossiemouth v Brora Rangers

Brechin City v Huntly

Keith v Turriff United

Clachnacuddin v Fraserburgh

Nairn County v Rothes

Banks o’ Dee v Inverurie Loco Works

Saturday, August 24 (3pm)

Strathspey Thistle v Formartine United

Deveronvale v Buckie Thistle

Forres Mechanics v Lossiemouth

Wick Academy v Brechin City

Brora Rangers v Keith

Huntly v Clachnacuddin

Turriff United v Nairn County

Fraserburgh v Banks o’ Dee

Rothes v Inverurie Loco Works

Wednesday, August 28 (8pm)

Buckie Thistle v Strathspey Thistle

Lossiemouth v Formartine United

Brechin City v Deveronvale

Keith v Forres Mechanics

Clachnacuddin v Wick Academy

Nairn County v Brora Rangers

Banks o’ Dee v Huntly

Inverurie Loco Works v Turriff United

Rothes v Fraserburgh

Saturday, August 31 (3pm)

Strathspey Thistle v Lossiemouth

Buckie Thistle v Brechin City

Formartine United v Keith

Deveronvale v Clachnacuddin

Forres Mechanics v Nairn County

Wick Academy v Banks o’ Dee

Brora Rangers v Inverurie Loco Works

Huntly v Rothes

Turriff United v Fraserburgh

Saturday, September 7 (3pm)

Brechin City v Strathspey Thistle

Keith v Lossiemouth

Clachnacuddin v Buckie Thistle

Nairn County v Formartine United

Banks o’ Dee v Deveronvale

Inverurie Loco Works v Forres Mechanics

Rothes v Wick Academy

Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers

Turriff United v Huntly

Saturday, September 14 (3pm)

Strathspey Thistle v Keith

Brechin City v Clachnacuddin

Lossiemouth v Nairn County

Buckie Thistle v Banks o’ Dee

Formartine United v Inverurie Loco Works

Deveronvale v Rothes

Forres Mechanics v Fraserburgh

Wick Academy v Turriff United

Brora Rangers v Huntly

*Highland League Cup preliminary round scheduled for Saturday, September 14.

Wednesday, September 18 (8pm)

Clachnacuddin v Strathspey Thistle

Nairn County v Keith

Banks o’ Dee v Brechin City

Inverurie Loco Works v Lossiemouth

Rothes v Buckie Thistle

Fraserburgh v Formartine United

Turriff United v Deveronvale

Huntly v Forres Mechanics

Brora Rangers v Wick Academy

Saturday, September 21 (3pm)

Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle

Clachnacuddin v Banks o’ Dee

Keith v Inverurie Loco Works

Brechin City v Rothes

Lossiemouth v Fraserburgh

Buckie Thistle v Turriff United

Formartine United v Huntly

Deveronvale v Brora Rangers

Forres Mechanics v Wick Academy

Saturday, September 28 – Scottish Cup round one

Saturday, October 5 (3pm)

Strathspey Thistle v Banks o’ Dee

Inverurie Loco Works v Nairn County

Rothes v Clachnacuddin

Fraserburgh v Keith

Turriff United v Brechin City

Huntly v Lossiemouth

Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle

Wick Academy v Formartine United

Forres Mechanics v Deveronvale

Saturday, October 12 (3pm)

Strathspey Thistle v Inverurie Loco Works

Banks o’ Dee v Rothes

Nairn County v Fraserburgh

Clachnacuddin v Turriff United

Keith v Huntly

Brechin City v Brora Rangers

Lossiemouth v Wick Academy

Buckie Thistle v Forres Mechanics

Formartine United v Deveronvale

Saturday, October 19 (3pm)

Rothes v Strathspey Thistle

Fraserburgh v Inverurie Loco Works

Turriff United v Banks o’ Dee

Huntly v Nairn County

Brora Rangers v Clachnacuddin

Wick Academy v Keith

Forres Mechanics v Brechin City

Deveronvale v Lossiemouth

Formartine United v Buckie Thistle

Saturday, October 26 (3pm) – Scottish Cup round two

Saturday, November 2 (3pm)

Strathspey Thistle v Fraserburgh

Rothes v Turriff United

Inverurie Loco Works v Huntly

Banks O Dee v Brora Rangers

Nairn County v Wick Academy

Clachnacuddin v Forres Mechanics

Keith v Deveronvale

Brechin City v Formartine United

Buckie Thistle v Lossiemouth

Saturday, November 9 (3pm) – Highland League Cup round one

Saturday, November 16 (3pm)

Turriff United v Strathspey Thistle

Huntly v Fraserburgh

Brora Rangers v Rothes

Wick Academy v Inverurie Loco Works

Forres Mechanics v Banks o’ Dee

Deveronvale v Nairn County

Formartine United v Clachnacuddin

Keith v Buckie Thistle

Lossiemouth v Brechin City

Saturday, November 23 (3pm)

Strathspey Thistle v Huntly

Turriff United v Brora Rangers

Fraserburgh v Wick Academy

Rothes v Forres Mechanics

Inverurie Loco Works v Deveronvale

Banks o’ Dee v Formartine United

Nairn County v Buckie Thistle

Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth

Brechin City v Keith

Saturday, November 30 (3pm)

Brora Rangers v Strathspey Thistle

Wick Academy v Huntly

Forres Mechanics v Turriff United

Deveronvale v Fraserburgh

Formartine United v Rothes

Buckie Thistle v Inverurie Loco Works

Lossiemouth v Banks o’ Dee

Brechin City v Nairn County

Keith v Clachnacuddin

Saturday, December 7 (3pm) – Highland League Cup round two

Saturday, December 14 (3pm)

Strathspey Thistle v Wick Academy

Brora Rangers v Forres Mechanics

Huntly v Deveronvale

Turriff United v Formartine United

Fraserburgh v Buckie Thistle

Rothes v Lossiemouth

Inverurie Loco Works v Brechin City

Banks o’ Dee v Keith

Nairn County v Clachnacuddin

Saturday, December 21 (3pm)

Forres Mechanics v Strathspey Thistle

Deveronvale v Wick Academy

Formartine United v Brora Rangers

Buckie Thistle v Huntly

Lossiemouth v Turriff United

Brechin City v Fraserburgh

Keith v Rothes

Clachnacuddin v Inverurie Loco Works

Nairn County v Banks o’ Dee

Saturday, December 28 (3pm)

Strathspey Thistle v Deveronvale

Forres Mechanics v Formartine United

Wick Academy v Buckie Thistle

Brora Rangers v Lossiemouth

Huntly v Brechin City

Turriff United v Keith

Fraserburgh v Clachnacuddin

Rothes v Nairn County

Inverurie Loco Works v Banks o’ Dee

Saturday, January 4 (3pm)

Formartine United v Strathspey Thistle

Buckie Thistle v Deveronvale

Lossiemouth v Forres Mechanics

Brechin City v Wick Academy

Keith v Brora Rangers

Clachnacuddin v Huntly

Nairn County v Turriff United

Banks o’ Dee v Fraserburgh

Inverurie Loco Works v Rothes

Saturday, January 11 (3pm)

Strathspey Thistle v Buckie Thistle

Formartine United v Lossiemouth

Deveronvale v Brechin City

Forres Mechanics v Keith

Wick Academy v Clachnacuddin

Brora Rangers v Nairn County

Huntly v Banks o’ Dee

Turriff United v Inverurie Loco Works

Fraserburgh v Rothes

Saturday, January 18 (3pm)

Lossiemouth v Strathspey Thistle

Brechin City v Buckie Thistle

Keith v Formartine United

Clachnacuddin v Deveronvale

Nairn County v Forres Mechanics

Banks o’ Dee v Wick Academy

Inverurie Loco Works v Brora Rangers

Rothes v Huntly

Fraserburgh v Turriff United

Saturday, January 25 (3pm)

Strathspey Thistle v Brechin City

Lossiemouth v Keith

Buckie Thistle v Clachnacuddin

Formartine United v Nairn County

Deveronvale v Banks o’ Dee

Forres Mechanics v Inverurie Loco Works

Wick Academy v Rothes

Brora Rangers v Fraserburgh

Huntly v Turriff United

Saturday, February 1 (3pm)

Keith v Strathspey Thistle

Clachnacuddin v Brechin City

Nairn County v Lossiemouth

Banks o’ Dee v Buckie Thistle

Inverurie Loco Works v Formartine United

Rothes v Deveronvale

Fraserburgh v Forres Mechanics

Turriff United v Wick Academy

Huntly v Brora Rangers

Saturday, February 8 (3pm)

Strathspey Thistle v Clachnacuddin

Keith v Nairn County

Brechin City v Banks o’ Dee

Lossiemouth v Inverurie Loco Works

Buckie Thistle v Rothes

Formartine United v Fraserburgh

Deveronvale v Turriff United

Forres Mechanics v Huntly

Wick Academy v Brora Rangers

Saturday, February 15 (3pm) – reserved for catch-up fixtures

Saturday, February 22 (3pm)

Strathspey Thistle v Nairn County

Banks o’ Dee v Clachnacuddin

Inverurie Loco Works v Keith

Rothes v Brechin City

Fraserburgh v Lossiemouth

Turriff United v Buckie Thistle

Huntly v Formartine United

Brora Rangers v Deveronvale

Wick Academy v Forres Mechanics

Saturday, March 1 (3pm) – Highland League Cup semi-finals/reserved for catch-up fixtures

Saturday, March 8 (3pm)

Banks o’ Dee v Strathspey Thistle

Nairn County v Inverurie Loco Works

Clachnacuddin v Rothes

Keith v Fraserburgh

Brechin City v Turriff United

Lossiemouth v Huntly

Buckie Thistle v Brora Rangers

Formartine United v Wick Academy

Deveronvale v Forres Mechanics

Saturday, March 15 (3pm)

Inverurie Loco Works v Strathspey Thistle

Rothes v Banks o’ Dee

Fraserburgh v Nairn County

Turriff United v Clachnacuddin

Huntly v Keith

Brora Rangers v Brechin City

Wick Academy v Lossiemouth

Forres Mechanics v Buckie Thistle

Deveronvale v Formartine United

Saturday, March 22 (3pm)

Strathspey Thistle v Rothes

Inverurie Loco Works v Fraserburgh

Banks o’ Dee v Turriff United

Nairn County v Huntly

Clachnacuddin v Brora Rangers

Keith v Wick Academy

Brechin City v Forres Mechanics

Lossiemouth v Deveronvale

Buckie Thistle v Formartine United

Saturday, March 29 (3pm)

Fraserburgh v Strathspey Thistle

Turriff United v Rothes

Huntly v Inverurie Loco Works

Brora Rangers v Banks o’ Dee

Wick Academy v Nairn County

Forres Mechanics v Clachnacuddin

Deveronvale v Keith

Formartine United v Brechin City

Lossiemouth v Buckie Thistle

Saturday, April 5 (3pm) – Highland League Cup final/reserved for catch-up fixtures

Saturday, April 12 (3pm)

Strathspey Thistle v Turriff United

Fraserburgh v Huntly

Rothes v Brora Rangers

Inverurie Loco Works v Wick Academy

Banks o’ Dee v Forres Mechanics

Nairn County v Deveronvale

Clachnacuddin v Formartine United

Buckie Thistle v Keith

Brechin City v Lossiemouth

Saturday, April 19 (3pm) – reserved for catch-up fixtures

Saturday, April 26 – SHFL/SLFL play-off match one/Highland play-off candidate club v club 18

Saturday, May 3 – SHFL/SLFL play-off match two/Highland play-off club 18 v candidate club

Saturday, May 10 – Pyramid play-off final match one

Saturday, May 17 – Pyramid play-off final match two