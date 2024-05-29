Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon reacts to Premier Sports Cup draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon reacts to Premier Sports Cup draw

The Jags are in Group B alongside Dundee United, Ayr United, Falkirk and Stenhousemuir.

By Callum Law
Lewis MacKinnon is happy with Buckie Thistle's Premier Sports Cup draw.
Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon is pleased with their Premier Sports Cup draw and is hopeful of another live TV appearance.

The Breedon Highland League champions will be in Group B of the League Cup alongside Dundee United, Ayr United, Falkirk and Stenhousemuir.

The fixture schedule and TV selections have still be finalised but matches will be played on July 13 and 14, 16 and 17, 20 and 21, 23 and 24 and 27 and 28.

Buckie’s Scottish Cup clash with Celtic in January was chosen for live broadcast.

MacKinnon is hopeful the Jags may get another chance to play in front of the cameras with the game against United appearing the most likely to be selected.

He said: “It’s a good draw, we’re in among quite a few big names.

“Of the five clubs in the group four of them won their league in Dundee United, Falkirk, Stenhousemuir and ourselves.

“Clearly it will be very tough for us with the level of opposition we’ll be up against.

“But it will be really good for us to test ourselves against these sides from a higher level.

“Potentially we might have a chance of getting on TV.

“I think they’re all very attractive fixtures. If we were to have a game on TV it would be great for us and fingers crossed maybe it will happen.”

Thistle appreciate opportunity

MacKinnon says there will ne pressure on Buckie in the League Cup, but believes it will be good preparation for trying to defend their Highland League crown.

He added: “There won’t be any pressure or expectation on us.

“I like being involved in this cup and it’s great for clubs like ourselves to get the opportunity.

“We will be treating it as part of pre-season. Everyone in the squad will be utilised in these games, it can only sharpen us up ahead of the rest of the season.

Buckie Thistle faced Ross County in the League Cup two years ago.

“We’ve been in this competition a couple of times and sometimes you compete really well and sometimes we don’t.

“We drew with Ross County at home two years ago, but then on the flip side we went down to Dunfermline midweek and got a bit of a hammering.

“It’s going to be tough, but it’s a great opportunity to try to take a scalp.

“For the boys who have ambitions to play at a higher level they’ve got a chance to try to put themselves in the shop window against these clubs.”

Wee County make addition

Meanwhile, Nairn County have signed former Inverness Caledonian Thistle youngster Jonathan Bain.

The 18-year-old left-back made one first-team appearance for the Caley Jags.

Wee County manager Ross Tokely said: “I have worked with Jonathan before when I coached at Inverness, so I know what he is all about.

“He is now at the stage where he needs to make that step into adult football and we will give him the opportunity to establish himself here over the coming season.

“Jonathan has loads of potential and we are looking forward to working with him on the training pitch to help him to continue to develop his game.

“He has a bit of aggression and steeliness to his game for someone so young and I think the supporters will enjoy his style of play.”

