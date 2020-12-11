Caley Thistle to change balloting system after failing to reach full uptake of 300 fans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle will change their ballot system for supporters after failing to reach the full uptake of 300 for both home games with crowds this season.

Inverness have been permitted to allow the restricted figure at home matches since last month, due to the Highland region being under tier one coronavirus measures.

Inverness failed to attract the full quote for their game against Raith Rovers on November 21, with chief executive Scot Gardiner revealing tomorrow’s game against Dundee is also on course to fall short.

Gardiner says a new first come, first served system will be in operation for the visit of Dunfermline on December 29.

Gardiner said: “We’ve got to work through the season ticket list in a system. We started with who had a season ticket the longest, and was in tier one.

“We had to come up with some way of rolling that out. Because of our demographic as well some people have just left it.

“We are going into the second and third gams now. For the Dunfermline game we are going to try a new ballot system where it’s going to be first-come, first-served. It will be who wants to come from tier one.

“At the first match we tried one thing and a whole lot of people didn’t come along, for the second game we have tried it differently and it looks like a similar situation.

“For the third game we will see if it works any better – but it’s trial and error because we don’t know.”

Gardiner reckons the lack of normality within stadiums has put a number of supporters off the idea of attending games.

He added: “Coming to the game is great, but under these restrictions right now it takes away a number of elements of why people fell in love with the game.

“It’s very social, and I think that should be realised. It’s not for everyone right now under these conditions. The offering we have been able to give to people is not what they like or were used to.

“I don’t think it’s as straightforward in that everybody is going to rush to be here under those particular restrictions.

“It’s part of the learning curve, and why we hope the vaccine is successful so we don’t need to have the same restrictions.

“I’m quietly confident, but that’s based on nothing other than my instinct that I hope they come back.”

Caley Thistle had an offer to host next weekend’s Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Hearts turned down by the Scottish FA.

Inverness had hoped to use their ability to host up to 300 fans to persuade the governing body to switch the match from Hampden Park to the Highlands, however the proposal was rejected.