Danny Devine relishing role of elder statesman in young Caley Thistle side

Danny Devine is relishing the role of elder statesman in his second spell at Caley Thistle.

Northern Irish defender Devine returned to Inverness in the summer, having played for Partick Thistle and Dunfermline since initially leaving Caledonian Stadium in 2016.

Devine enjoyed a successful spell as a young player during his previous three-and-a-half year spell with Caley Jags, making 82 appearances and playing in their Scottish Cup final victory over Falkirk in 2015.

Although still only 28, Devine has found himself tasked with being an important figurehead in John Robertson’s team, who are sitting just a point adrift of the Championship play-offs after seven games.

Devine is excited by the Highlanders’ prospects, and he said: “I am feeling older the second time around, when I was here the first time I was one of those young lads.

“It is a slightly different role I’m playing now, even though I’m still not over the hill just yet.

“When the opportunity came up here it suited me.

“I have good memories of being here before, of the city and the way of life here – and on the pitch.

“I think the club is moving in the right direction.

“Since I arrived, from speaking to people around the club, the manager, the coaching staff and people behind the scenes, there is a real good vibe.

“There are good people who want to take the club forward. I’m one of the older ones now, so I try to lead the young boys on the pitch.

“I’m enjoying my time here so far.”

© SNS Group

Devine has been impressed by some of the young players who have become mainstays in Caley Jags’ side, such as fellow defenders Cameron Harper and Robbie Deas, along with midfielders Roddy MacGregor, Kai Kennedy and Daniel MacKay.

Devine feels the senior experience gained in their early years will serve them well for the future, and he added:

“We’ve got a lot of young quality in this team. They have had a lot of games at the start of the season which will only do them the world of good. I’m looking forward to watching them progress.

“I have been surprised at how many of them have been able to step up.

“At clubs I have been at before, there have maybe been one or two boys who have been ready to come in and do a job.

“Here, you are looking at a good three, four or five young boys who can step into the team and hold their own.

“They certainly don’t look out of place. They will only get better, training with the older boys every day and learning new things.

“I don’t think they have been fazed by it. It has been a good thing the young boys have got the experience. That will do well for them going forward, but it’s good we now have a full squad to choose from.”

Inverness stretched their unbeaten run to five games with Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Dundee, in which they came from behind to lead the game prior to being pegged back late on by the Dark Blues for a point.

⚽ The goals from our 2-2 draw with Dundee at the Caledonian Stadium! 👊 @Rob_Deasy with his first Caley Thistle goal!

🙌 @jameskeatings also on the scoresheet pic.twitter.com/YimWTa5iMb — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) December 13, 2020

Devine feels the result and performance kept their momentum going ahead of Saturday’s trip to Alloa Athletic.

He added: “Even though we came away with a point, I think it was a good performance.

“If you go by the chances we created and the chances they created, I don’t think they had many other than their goals.

“We created a lot and on another day we take them and win the game.”