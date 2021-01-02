Caley Thistle, Elgin City and Huntly games postponed by wintry weather

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Caley Thistle’s Championship clash against Arbroath at Gayfield has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

It is the second Saturday in a row Caley Thistle have been left without a game following the cancellation of their Boxing Day fixture against Greenock Morton at Cappielow due to a waterlogged pitch.

GAME OFF – Unfortunately today’s game against @ICTFC has been cancelled due to a frozen pitch. pic.twitter.com/qp804vRbBB — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) January 2, 2021

Huntly’s Scottish Cup tie against Cumbernauld Colts has also been called off for a third time, with Brora Rangers’ trip to Camelon suffering the same fate yesterday.

The winners of the Huntly-Cumbernauld tie are due to face Dumbarton in the second round next weekend, while Brora will bid to set up a clash with Hearts.

Today's #scottishcup tie against Cumbernauld Colts has been postponed for a third time. There is a light covering of snow with frost on top which came down overnight. pic.twitter.com/jc6GKfoEst — Huntly Football Club (@huntlyfc) January 2, 2021

In League Two, Elgin City also have a day off after their meeting with Brechin City at Glebe Park failed a 10am pitch inspection.

The matches between Dunfermline and Raith Rovers in the Championship, Partick Thistle against Clyde and Dumbarton against Airdrie in League One and Albion Rovers versus Queen’s Park and Cowdenbeath against Edinburgh City in League Two have also fallen victim to the weather.

In the Highland League, Keith v Wick and Strathspey v Lossiemouth have been called off due to the conditions.

Meanwhile, Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale has been postponed because Vale players are self-isolating due to Covid-19 concerns.