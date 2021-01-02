Monday, January 4th 2021 Show Links
Caley Thistle, Elgin City and Huntly games postponed by wintry weather

by Danny Law
January 2, 2021, 9:05 am Updated: January 2, 2021, 11:50 am
Caley Thistle boss John Robertson.
Caley Thistle’s Championship clash against Arbroath at Gayfield has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

It is the second Saturday in a row Caley Thistle have been left without a game following the cancellation of their Boxing Day fixture against Greenock Morton at Cappielow due to a waterlogged pitch.

Huntly’s Scottish Cup tie against Cumbernauld Colts has also been called off for a third time, with Brora Rangers’ trip to Camelon suffering the same fate yesterday.

The winners of the Huntly-Cumbernauld tie are due to face Dumbarton in the second round next weekend, while Brora will bid to set up a clash with Hearts.

In League Two, Elgin City also have a day off after their meeting with Brechin City at Glebe Park failed a 10am pitch inspection.

The matches between Dunfermline and Raith Rovers in the Championship, Partick Thistle against Clyde and Dumbarton against Airdrie in League One and Albion Rovers versus Queen’s Park and Cowdenbeath against Edinburgh City in League Two have also fallen victim to the weather.

In the Highland League, Keith v Wick and Strathspey v Lossiemouth have been called off due to the conditions.

Meanwhile, Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale has been postponed because Vale players are self-isolating due to Covid-19 concerns.

 

