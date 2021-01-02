Caley Thistle striker Nikolay Todorov hopes for change in shower rules

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle striker Nikolay Todorov hopes for a change in the rule preventing players showering after games this season.

Todorov revealed he has taken to using wet wipes bought for his child, in order to get himself clean after games.

Rules laid down by the Scottish FA this season indicate shower facilities are not to be provided at games, which is an issue for clubs undertaking longer journeys.

Caley Thistle have some of the longer trips to make. The Highland side were set to be on the road against Arbroath this afternoon, but the game has been frozen off.

Todorov said: “It is an issue, especially when we are that far away from most of the teams. We just need to wash ourselves in the sink – I borrow some of the baby wipes from my baby. It’s not perfect at all but we have to improvise.

“If you get the win it makes the journey easier. I would definitely like to see it changed but I hope the whole situation is gone and it all go back to normal. You appreciate the little things more when the situation with the virus happened.

“Things like showers, wearing masks – we need to make sacrifices now so hopefully the virus goes away soon. I think it will take time to go back to normal; loads of restrictions have been made, not just in football but everywhere. Hopefully all the things help and everyone is doing it for a reason: to make it go away quicker.”

Todorov started the season in good form, scoring in his first three league games, but has found himself out of the team since the 2-1 loss to Hearts in November.

The Bulgarian striker hopes he can state a case for a start.

He added: “I just want to help the team the best way possible. I’m motivated and training hard to get myself back in the team. Hopefully the New Year brings it.

“It’s been frustrating because it’s probably the best start of my career. I need to respect the manager’s decisions – all I can do is work hard and get myself in there. I’m training to stay match-fit and I’m happy if the team is doing well.”