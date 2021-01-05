Caley Thistle loanee Kai Kennedy returns to Rangers after Covid-19 living conditions prevent teenager from settling in Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle have confirmed winger Kai Kennedy has returned to Rangers after Covid-19 restrictions made it difficult for the teenager to settle in the Highlands.

Winger Kennedy made a strong impression after joining Inverness at the start of the season, making 10 appearances and netting once for John Robertson’s men.

The 18-year-old’s loan spell has now expired and although Robertson had hoped to keep Kennedy until the end of the season, he will now return to his parent club.

Kennedy is understood to be close to agreeing a new contract at Ibrox, with Inverness’ Championship rivals Raith Rovers being linked with a loan move for the rest of the campaign.

Inverness chief executive Scot Gardiner says Covid-19 restrictions meant Kennedy was virtually housebound on his own outwith training and matches.

Although Gardiner says the football aspect of the loan was successful for all parties, he says the pandemic enforced living conditions proved challenging for the youngster after uprooting to a new city.

Gardiner said: “It’s very difficult for him, he’s 18 and living in a house in Inverness on his own. He can’t go anywhere, nobody can visit him and he couldn’t go to other players’ houses.

“It’s very difficult for a young lad when he had to drive to training on his own, then have to go back to his house at lunchtime every day.

“No family could come up, because for almost all the time he was here we were in a different tier from his family in Glasgow.

“He lives with his mum and dad, and this was his first time living away from home. He was 200 miles away and couldn’t go anywhere, so it was just very difficult.

“He loved everything about the football, the training and the manager. Rangers and Steven Gerrard were very happy with what he was doing here, and the style of play we have.

💫 Magic from Kai Kennedy! pic.twitter.com/RMIHVmXSS1 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) December 7, 2020

“John and I spoke to him and his family, and it still came down to an 18-year-old lad outside of training basically being locked in the house. That’s what did for it eventually.

“If we weren’t in a pandemic I think the lad would still be here, he could have enjoyed the life you can have in Inverness.

“We wish him well as he’s a great lad, but there’s nothing we can do about it.”

Kennedy posted a message on his Instagram page thanking the Highlanders for his time at the club, and wishing them well for the remainder of the campaign.

Kennedy said: “Would like to thank ICTFC for the last few months and wish you all the best for the rest of the season.”