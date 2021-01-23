Sunday, January 24th 2021 Show Links
Frozen pitch leads to Caley Thistle postponement

by Jamie Durent
January 23, 2021, 10:55 am Updated: January 23, 2021, 10:59 am
Todays game in Inverness has been postponed

Caley Thistle’s Scottish Championship game against Alloa Athletic has been called off due to a frozen pitch.

The game failed a 9.30am pitch inspection due to part of the Caledonian Stadium surface being frozen.

Inverness have not played since the 1-1 draw with Dunfermline on December 29. Games against Morton, Queen of the South and Arbroath had already been postponed and rearranged, as well as the Scottish Cup tie against Buckie Thistle.

Caley Thistle are due to face Morton at Cappielow on Wednesday night, with the Arbroath fixture seven days later. In between that is a home game against Queens.

Both John Robertson’s side and Raith Rovers have managed the fewest matches this season in the Championship, with nine played apiece.

