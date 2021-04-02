Neil McCann says he always backed Daniel MacKay to find the net in Highland derby against Ross County

Caley Thistle interim boss Neil McCann says his faith in Daniel MacKay to find the net against Ross County paid off.
MacKay struck the all-important second goal after Nikolay Todorov had cancelled out Billy Mckay’s opener, with Shane Sutherland adding a late third goal to secure a memorable 3-1 Highland derby victory over the Staggies.
The result books Championship side Inverness’ place in the last-16 of the Scottish Cup, with the draw made on Sunday.
McCann says 19-year-old MacKay epitomised Inverness’ attacking belief against their Premiership opponents, and he says he backed the winger to find the net.
McCann said: “I’m delighted. I’m a very, very proud man at the minute. This was a tough game. We knew that John Hughes might change his shape and might freshen it up a bit. They’ve got a strong squad.
“But we were coming into the game in good form ourselves and I think there is a belief about the group in what we’re doing at the minute.
“We are hard to break down and score against, but when it’s time to attack, I think there’s a wee bit of belief about us.
“Maybe a wee bit of quality let us down in the first half and our play maybe deserved something better. But as a team, I thought they were outstanding and I thought we thoroughly deserved our win.
“Daniel MacKay is lightning quick and I know speed terrifies defenders. He was one of the ones I wanted to go and show that pace. When he shows it and believes in himself, he’s a real handful and a real threat.
“That was a really good individual goal, carrying the ball like he did, cutting inside and then popping it away. I told him before the game that I fancied him to score.”
McCann is proud of the stubborn resistance of his side, who have now racked up five straight victories.
He added: “I’m proud of their character and they are a tough group. They have to be a tough group because they’ve been asked to play their tenth game in just over a month. They need to be tough mentally, never mind physically.
“The boys are just going for it. They’re playing with injuries just now, they’re playing with aches and strains but there’s a real strength about their mentality. That is required.
“This is a wonderful night and we’ll enjoy it but we’re back at it – they will get time to recover and then we go to Morton which is a huge game for the club.”
