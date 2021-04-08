Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nikolay Todorov has hailed the impact Caley Thistle’s coaches have had on his spectacular return to form.

Todorov came in for praise from his interim boss Neil McCann after Tuesday night’s win over Morton, which saw him score twice and take his tally to nine for the season.

The Bulgarian striker also pinpointed the influence new coach Billy Dodds has had since joining the club’s staff last month.

With four goals in his last three games, including a volleyed second against Morton which McCann likened to Robert Lewandowski, Todorov’s form has been pivotal to Inverness’ surge into play-off contention.

The 24-year-old is revelling in the current setup and is grateful for the day-to-day tutelage he is getting on the training field.

71' | 1-3 Sensational goal! What a finish from Nikolay Todorov. He controls Shane Sutherland's cross superbly and on the turn finishes superbly past McAdams! GET IN! — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 6, 2021

Todorov said: “Billy has been great, to learn from such an experienced striker. He represented his country at international level and scored loads of goals. It’s been great to be at Inverness – you’ve got John Robertson, Neil McCann was a great attacking player, Billy Dodds. They were all attacking players.

“To be able to learn from them is great – all the small tips and hard work it’s what gets you here. But everyone here has been great with me.

“We were in a really tough position two months ago. I don’t know why but it’s clicked. I don’t know if it’s the new manager or the boys realised where we are and needed to graft for the wins.

© SNS Group

“I’m enjoying my football but it’s not just me; you can see the lads are buzzing. We are now six unbeaten – six wins in a row – and I’m just enjoying us winning. For me the win is the most important thing.”

After a difficult period when McCann came in, where Caley Thistle looked in more danger of the relegation play-off than challenging the promotion ones, four league wins on the bounce has turned their season around.

They have four games left to secure a play-off spot, starting at Queen of the South on Saturday, in what could be a memorable end to the season.

Todorov added: “We don’t look that far ahead. We had been doing that at the start of the season then had the bad run. We just take it game by game. We’ll recover and focus on Saturday.

“We’re on a really good run at the moment and everyone is enjoying it. Everyone is working hard for each other. We need to focus game by game and see where it takes us.”

© SNS Group

Former Hearts and Falkirk forward Todorov is out of contract at the end of the campaign, but says he has given little thought to his future.

He added: “At the moment I just want to focus on my football. It’s not something I’m thinking about. I’m just trying to do the job I’m here to do.”