Neil McCann has had a lot to adapt to in a short space of time at Caley Thistle.

But one of the quickest things he has had to learn is how this group of players tick.

After a tumultuous start to his interim tenure, Inverness have now lifted themselves back into play-off contention after four league wins on the bounce.

Caley Thistle face Queen of the South today knowing a win will give them a big step towards securing a place in the Championship play-offs.

McCann said: “Winning games of football gets good morale in a group. It gives them confidence and makes them feel good about themselves coming in.

“Maybe me coming in and getting things going and being part of a winning formula helps everyone, but I wouldn’t put it down to me being different to John, you would need to speak to people.

“Me coming in, I need to get to know people and it is important to get to know them as individuals.

“Psychologists will say it is important to know individuals and how they tick. Alex Ferguson said some of the greatest psychologists are football managers, because you need to manage a whole group of men who have range of different things going on in their life.

“If you can make them feel good hopefully that reflects on the pitch.”

Queens come into the game with their own aspirations of making the play-offs and, despite losing to struggling Morton and Alloa last month, beat Hearts in their last league outing.

Caley Thistle boss McCann added: “We know what we’re doing, we’ve got four tough games and looking at everyone around we are in the same boat.

“There are a lot of points to play for and we have to focus on ourselves, Queens are a tough game as they are in good form. But we have six wins in a row and (are) undefeated in seven against really good sides.”