Ex-Inverness star Juanjo is sure that a flood of applications will arrive before Friday’s deadline to become the new boss of Caley Thistle.

One of Juanjo’s former Hearts team-mates Neil McCann made a sharp impact in his time as interim manager at Inverness when he replaced John Robertson in February.

He took the team from ninth to fifth and they were just three points shy of the promotion play-offs.

Robertson, who was on bereavement leave since February, is the Championship club’s new sporting director.

While McCann won’t be Robbo’s full-time replacement, Juanjo reckons this is a job that will appeal to many candidates.

Billy Dodds is the favourite to replace Robbo after assisting McCann in the closing months.

© SNS Group

Juanjo, 44, who has hung up his boots after playing into his 40s, explained: “I played with Neil at Hearts and it’s a shame that he didn’t want the Inverness job when it came up.

“He could have taken it on into next year. He’s obviously got a different challenge.

“Inverness is a nice place to live and that would be an exciting challenge for someone, to get the chance to try and win promotion to the Premiership.

“As a coach at Caley Thistle, you will be given the time go in and do a good job. Hopefully the club make the best appointment to replace John Robertson.”

Coaching career could lead back to Scotland

Juanjo, who starred for ICT for two years in the top division from 2004, might well be back in Scottish football one day – but next time as a coach.

He said: “I will take my coaching badges this summer here in Spain if I have the time. I would like to work towards a career as a coach hopefully.

“I will see how I feel about that, whether I feel comfortable and like it. I remain open-minded about my future. To start with, it would probably be based in my local area here near Barcelona.

“From then on, if I am doing well and progressing then I would be open to go anywhere. I just want to enjoy my career as a coach.

“If it was right for me and my family, I would take it. Who knows, maybe Scotland would be an option. It would be a fantastic pleasure.”

Winning promotion is no easy task

Juanjo acknowledged the second tier, no matter what country you’re in, is usually tough get back out of.

He added: “It’s not easy to win promotion. It’s the same here in Spain. When you get relegated into the second level, there are still so many good teams that you face.

© SNS Group

“It doesn’t matter whether you have been in the Premiership for a while, the teams can be tough and everyone is wanting to move up to the Premiership. It’s always difficult.”

Lower league Spanish sides Gava and Horta were the last to benefit from Juanjo’s creativity on the pitch.

He is part of the Barcelona Experience, a group of former Barca players delivering training camps so grateful youngsters can learn from ex-pros at one of the world’s top clubs.