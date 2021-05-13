Neil McCann not in frame for Caley Thistle head coach role as John Robertson becomes sporting director

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Caley Thistle are looking for a new head coach after manager John Robertson moved upstairs to a new sporting director role.

Robertson has been absent from Caledonian Stadium since late February after being granted compassionate leave by the club following a family bereavement.

He was replaced on an interim basis by Neil McCann, who guided Caley Jags to a fine end of season run of form which saw them narrowly miss out on the promotion play-offs.

McCann will not be in line to take on the job permanently however, with the former Dundee manager having left to pursue other commitments which the club were aware of prior to his short-term stint.

Inverness have set a deadline of next Friday for applications for the head coach role as the club look for a successor to Robertson, who returned for a second spell in charge of Caley Jags in 2017.

Following discussions between Robertson and Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner in recent weeks, it was agreed the 56-year-old’s new sporting director position would be the best way forward as opposed to a return to the dugout.

Robertson’s new role will not have any influence on that of the new head coach, with the two positions reporting separately to Gardiner.

Robertson’s new position will be focused on projects outside of the football department, having previously worked in a commercial role alongside Gardiner at Hearts.

© SNS Group

Gardiner said: “I am very happy to see John return from what was a particularly difficult time for him and his family. I’m doubly pleased that he is taking the new role of sporting director.

“Along with chairman Ross Morrison and the board of directors, we have been working tirelessly on changing the business model of the football club in order to make us self-sustainable, while at the same time allowing us to take steps that will improve the football department, the experience for fans, and the facilities at the stadium and at our training ground. In effect, to create a bright future for the club.

© DC Thomson

“I have personally worked with John on and off since 2014 when we were both at Hearts and I have seen at first hand his passion and ability to deliver projects both on the field and off it.

“His return to the club to help with a number of specific projects will be a great help to the board and myself and his love of the club and the city will help drive us on as we come out of this onerous pandemic.

“We are glad that John is going to help everyone keep the momentum going as there is still so much hard work ahead of us.

“We will look to give the fans and our partners more details of our plans in the coming days and we will now take the steps required to fill the head coach vacancy at our fantastic club with immediate effect.”