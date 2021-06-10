Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle are reportedly chasing deals for recently-released Ross County pair Michael Gardyne and Billy Mckay.

Gardyne and Mckay are free agents following the expiry of their Staggies contracts at the end of May.

The manner of their release after the arrival of County boss Malky Mackay did not go down well with outgoing County captain Iain Vigurs.

Vigurs took umbridge at the club’s decision to inform experienced pros such as Gardyne — County’s record-holder in appearances and goals — of their release via Zoom calls.

Now, according to a report in the Daily Record, Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds is ready to offer the duo deals to stay in the Highlands.

Gardyne scored twice after the Premiership split last season as the Staggies won three of their final five fixtures to secure top-flight survival under then boss John Hughes.

Mckay, meanwhile, was the subject of a Caley Jags bid during the January transfer window, with then Inverness interim manager Neil McCann’s approach being rebuffed by Hughes.

The 32-year-old Northern Irish striker has already enjoyed two spells at Caledonian Stadium.

Mckay spent three-and-a-half seasons with Caley Thistle in his first spell, scoring over 60 goals before departing for Wigan Athletic in January 2015.

He returned to Inverness on loan two years later and ultimately went on to join County on a free transfer in summer 2017.

