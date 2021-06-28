Caley Thistle Covid ‘incident’ leads to pre-season trip to Brora Rangers being cancelled

Caley Thistle’s pre-season match at Brora Rangers tomorrow night has been postponed due to a “Covid-related incident” at the Championship club.

The Inverness club were set to play their third Highland League opponent in a row as part of their pre-season preparations.

They began with a 5-0 win at Clach last Wednesday and followed that up with a 1-0 victory at Forres Mechanics on Saturday.

First-team coach Barry Wilson, speaking before this morning’s announcement, was looking forward to a tough test against the Highland League champions.

Caley Jags were looking forward to the Brora test

He said: “We’re well aware of the Highland League and, no disrespect to Clach, we’ve tried to progress the standards each time.

“Brora are obviously the pinnacle of the league, as champions, so that will be a totally different challenge for us on Tuesday.

“Hopefully we will have two or three of our senior players back from injuries they have.

“The first couple of games, we wanted to maybe get 45 minutes into them. From Tuesday, we will look to give them more game time. This match will be more looking at our tactical aspects.”

The Caley Jags won’t be making any comment on the Covid incident.