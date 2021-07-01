James Vincent has linked up with his former Caley Thistle team-mate Miles Storey by joining National League North side Hereford United.

Vincent and Storey were both let go by Inverness this summer and have pitched up together at Edgar Street ahead of the new season.

He had spent the last eight years up in Scotland, most notably with two spells at the Caley Jags where he scored the winning goal in the 2015 Scottish Cup final.

However with the change of manager at the Caledonian Stadium this summer, Vincent was not offered a new deal and has been signed by his ex-Kidderminster team-mate Josh Gowling at Hereford.

Vincent told the club website: “Miles is a good player. I’ve played with Miles and against him. He’s a fantastic player and a good lad. He’s going to bring a lot of pace and directness to the team and will bring an eye for goal.

“Scottish football has been good, I’ve enjoyed it. The last time I was down in England I was with Kidderminster with Josh.

“Scotland has been fantastic for me. I started a family up there and I’ve been fortunate enough to be successful in the teams I’ve played in. We’ve won finals and qualified for Europe, so it’s been good.

“The family is originally from the north-west so I’ll be moving back around there. But it’s not too far and I know that neck of the woods.”

Vincent made 106 appearances for Caley Thistle across five seasons. He also had three years at Dundee, which included two loan stints at Dunfermline Athletic.

Another connection for the 31-year-old is another colleague from the Highlands Marley Watkins, who played for Hereford before moving to Inverness in 2013.

Vincent added: “I still speak to Marley, I’m good friends with him. He had nothing but good things to say about his time at Hereford, he loved it there.

“He kicked on from there, Inverness to Barnsley to Norwich. He’s done fantastic. Hopefully the players here can emulate it and the club can do well off the back of it.”