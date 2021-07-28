Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell relishing facing former player, Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds

By Paul Chalk
July 28, 2021, 5:00 pm
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell.
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell.

Dick Campbell backs Billy Dodds to be a successful head coach at Caley Thistle – but he’ll be out to dish out a day one defeat to him on Saturday.

The Arbroath manager is determined to ensure his part-timers deliver an historic third straight year of survival in the Championship and seeing off the Inverness side would be the perfect start for him at Gayfield this weekend.

Campbell, who has bossed in Scottish football since 1987 with Cowdenbeath, was delighted to see Dodds handed the Caley Thistle job this summer, replacing John Robertson, who is now ICT’s sporting director.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

He said: “I had Billy as a player at Partick Thistle and I wish him all the best.

“Billy knows the craic and that my teams will be well organised, fit and competitive.

“He had to take that job at some time. He’s had a lifetime of being an assistant, so this was the time for him. He wants a kick of the ball and why not?

“He’s got great experience behind him and he had a fabulous playing career. He’s a friend of mine, but this season I am, of course, more interested in Arbroath.”

Nicky Low, right, scored Arbroath’s winner in the 3-2 Premier Sports Cup victory over Kelty Hearts at the weekend.

And that interest in the Red Lichties extends to continuing to shock sides in 2021-22.

Last season, the Caley Jags took seven from nine possible in their clashes with their Angus opponents, but two terms ago Arbroath twice defeated the Highlanders.

Added to that, Arbroath only lost three of their 14 home league fixtures last term, the fifth best in the division. On the flip side, only champions Hearts and Raith Rovers out-performed Inverness on their travels.

Chasing history at Gayfield

Hugely popular figure Campbell is out to bloody more noses in this campaign, having taken the club out of the Premier Sports Cup groups and into a knockout tie against holders St Johnstone on August 14. 

He stressed: “No club has ever stayed up three years in the trot (in the Championship) and that’s our goal.

“In terms of the fixture list for the Championship, with Kilmarnock, Hamilton, Dunfermline, Inverness, Raith Rovers, they are all full-time clubs.

“Every one of them will be looking forward to playing Arbroath because we’re part-time, but I am sure we will have a few surprises for them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]