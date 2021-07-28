Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Rugby

Garioch RFC women’s captain looks to grow the game after landing ambassador role

By Jack Nixon
July 28, 2021, 5:00 pm
Garioch RFC women's captain Jessica Silcocks.
Garioch RFC women's captain Jessica Silcocks.

Garioch Rugby Club is set to fulfil a key role in the north-east game after the captain of the club’s women’s team was named as one of 10 winners of the Royal Bank’s inaugural Young Ambassador programme.

Jessica Silcocks will be part of a drive to get more young people into club boardrooms and to improve diversity and representation in rugby.

The 30-year-old was delighted to have received the award, especially as she had to fight off strong opposition from across the country.

The Alford-born accountant said: “I am thrilled to have been awarded this role.

“It is a great opportunity for me to promote the game.

“I already have the experience of playing and leading a team in the women’s National League 1 as well as serving on the Garioch club committee.

“We now need to maximise the resources out there in the community of Inverurie which has so much going for it.

“Obviously a priority is to get more women and girls into the game.

“We need to change that, although we already have a good  women’s set up with a squad of around 30 coming to training every week.”

Garioch RFC women’s captain Jessica Silcocks 

Royal Bank Rugby Force will provide training over the year Silcocks is in post and she will meet her fellow ambassadors at Murrayfield.

The training the young ambassadors will receive will help them develop skills required for club management, including finance and social media capabilities and guidance on how to help their clubs attract new members.

The initiative recognises the issues facing clubs after being out of action for a whole season as a consequence of Covid 19.

Silcocks added: “These are challenging times for the sport, but hopefully the Young Ambassador scheme will have a major part in getting the game up and running again. I am looking forward to playing my part.”

Garioch Women get their season under way at Kellands Park on Sunday September 5 when Silcocks will have her charges fired up for a game against Broughton.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]