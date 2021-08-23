Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Caley Thistle fan view: Return to Caledonian Stadium was worth the wait

By David Sutherland
August 23, 2021, 11:45 am
Inverness' Michael Gardyne (left) and Manny Duku at full time after the win against Ayr United.
It felt like things had returned to normal at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

I was back in my old seat for the first time since March last year, surrounded by the same old people and it felt good.

Apart from the two teams emerging onto the pitch from different places and the central section of the main stand reserved for the substitutes it was business as usual.

Those who turned up on Saturday were rewarded with seeing Inverness pick up yet another 1-0 win against an Ayr United side that made life difficult for the home team.

There really wasn’t a lot between the teams at all. However, if any team deserved to shade it, it was Caley Thistle.

They played their best stuff up to the point they scored. Manny Duku once again put in a tremendous shift.

Inverness’ Roddy MacGregor (centre) produced another impressive display.

He really works extremely hard and his contribution to set up the only goal was outstanding.

Roddy MacGregor continues to grow in confidence and is starting to play with a real swagger.

The defence that has not yet conceded a goal in the league this season looks like a good unit but they will face tougher challenges in the weeks ahead.

There was a downside to this win, however. Once they took the lead in the early stages of the second half, Inverness rarely looked like extending their lead.

Thankfully, Ayr were not able to take advantage of this. However, if they were to take a similar approach against Kilmarnock on Saturday, I’m far from convinced it would work.

Long before the end of the game they seemed more interested in retaining possession than extending their lead.

It made the last half hour pretty tough to watch but a win’s a win and we’re all now wondering what this team might be able to achieve.

