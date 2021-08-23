Caley Thistle fan view: Return to Caledonian Stadium was worth the wait

It felt like things had returned to normal at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

I was back in my old seat for the first time since March last year, surrounded by the same old people and it felt good.

Apart from the two teams emerging onto the pitch from different places and the central section of the main stand reserved for the substitutes it was business as usual.

Those who turned up on Saturday were rewarded with seeing Inverness pick up yet another 1-0 win against an Ayr United side that made life difficult for the home team.

There really wasn’t a lot between the teams at all. However, if any team deserved to shade it, it was Caley Thistle.

They played their best stuff up to the point they scored. Manny Duku once again put in a tremendous shift.

He really works extremely hard and his contribution to set up the only goal was outstanding.

Roddy MacGregor continues to grow in confidence and is starting to play with a real swagger.

The defence that has not yet conceded a goal in the league this season looks like a good unit but they will face tougher challenges in the weeks ahead.

There was a downside to this win, however. Once they took the lead in the early stages of the second half, Inverness rarely looked like extending their lead.

Thankfully, Ayr were not able to take advantage of this. However, if they were to take a similar approach against Kilmarnock on Saturday, I’m far from convinced it would work.

Long before the end of the game they seemed more interested in retaining possession than extending their lead.

It made the last half hour pretty tough to watch but a win’s a win and we’re all now wondering what this team might be able to achieve.