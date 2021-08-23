Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Peterhead skipper Scott Brown expects better after third defeat in a row

By Jamie Durent
August 23, 2021, 11:45 am
Peterhead midfielder Scott Brown.
Peterhead captain Scott Brown insists the Blue Toon squad expect better than what they have delivered in League One so far.

Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against Airdrieonians was the third defeat on the bounce, with two late goals from Brown and Russell McLean giving the scoreline a more flattering look for the home side.

The season had started in positive fashion, with a 2-0 win at Balmoor against Alloa Athletic, but since then Peterhead have struggled to get going with some concerning performances.

Brown said: “It’s hard to say what’s changed. We went away to Falkirk which is a tough game and you probably don’t expect to get much. But in our dressing room we do.

Against Montrose we weren’t much better than we were on Saturday. Standards have dipped a wee bit and it’s hard to put a finger on it.

Scott Brown in action against Caley Thistle.
“We’ve played four teams that probably expect to be in the play-offs but we expect to be better. One win and three losses isn’t good enough.

“We expect to win our home games and put in better performances than we did on Saturday.”

Brown found the net in spectacular fashion on Saturday, volleying in from the edge of the box, but felt they left themselves too much to do and were indebted to goalkeeper Brett Long for keeping the score down.

“It looks like they had a gameplan that worked well against us. We had a 20-minute spell after half-time where we felt like we had them penned in but then we lose a second goal and it kills it.

“We left ourselves way too much to do. We can’t be going 3-0 down and expecting to do anything. Credit to the boys for showing a bit of spirit but it was far from good enough.

“Fair play to Brett, he’s been excellent since he’s come in but we’re relying on him too much.”

