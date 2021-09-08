Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Ridgers praises understudy Cammy Mackay and coach Ryan Esson for his own Caley Thistle performances

By Andy Skinner
September 8, 2021, 6:00 am
Cammy Mackay.
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers has credited understudy Cammy Mackay and coach Ryan Esson with sustaining his high level of performance.

Ridgers is in his fifth successive season as Caley Jags’ first choice, and recently signed a new two-year deal to keep him at Caledonian Stadium until 2024.

Mark Ridgers.

The consistency of Ridgers, who has opened the Championship campaign with four consecutives clean sheets, has limited the opportunities for 24-year-old Mackay to play in recent seasons.

Ridgers says the improvement of Mackay, along with the coaching from former Aberdeen goalkeeper Esson, has helped to keep him firmly on his toes.

Ridgers said: “I don’t want to blow my own trumpet and credit myself, but I’ve continued to play at a really consistent level and I know the standard I have set, but that comes from training.

“It’s unseen, but over the last three years Cammy Mackay has been getting better and better, he pushes me on.

“In training with Ryan Esson, his standards are really high and he demands that.

Ryan Esson is guiding the Caley Jags youngsters at first-team level.

“These are two guys that probably won’t get a lot of credit for it because people don’t see it, but they are brilliant with me on the field and off the field. They are the first to congratulate me if it’s a clean sheet and a win.

“They are also the first to let me know if I’m doing anything wrong, picking up on stuff others might not see.

“That’s part of the joy of being in a good goalkeeping group, which has helped massively.”

Inverness-born Mackay has made only 18 first team appearances for Caley Jags, but has provided able deputy whenever Ridgers has been unavailable.

Ridgers insists he can afford no slip up in his own form as he believes Mackay is ready to dislodge him, adding: “I have been in that situation Cammy is in when I was at Hearts. It’s really difficult because you train hard, you work hard, but you feel like you’re not going to get much game time because of the person in front of you.

“As I keep telling him on the side, the way he is training and pushing himself, I can see it from the determination and improvement in him and that helps me.

“If he’s doing something good in training, I see that as my time to go and shine. I love that pressure of trying to get better, because everyone keeps telling me I’m in my prime years as a goalkeeper.

“If my form was to drop, I would have absolutely no issue with Cammy coming in to play, because I really do think he’s a credit to himself, but he’s also helped massively in how I’ve developed as a goalkeeper over the course of the last three or four years.”

Mackay was handed a starting opportunity in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Buckie Thistle, having been among 10 changes made for the SPFL Trust Trophy tie.

Barry Wilson

Caley Jags coach Barry Wilson reserved praise for Mackay’s display, adding: “We kept another clean sheet on Saturday, which is a great habit to get into.

“I thought Cammy was excellent and he made one really good save and another good save from a tight angle in the second half.

“His distribution was also really good and he was comfortable on the ball. You feel comfortable throwing boys like that into action.”

