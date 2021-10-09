Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Jags coach Barry Wilson sounds warning ahead of cup trip to Elgin City

By Paul Chalk
October 9, 2021, 6:00 am
Barry Wilson, left, with ICT head coach Billy Dodds.
Barry Wilson, left, with ICT head coach Billy Dodds.

Barry Wilson is warning Caley Thistle to be ready for a front-foot approach from Elgin City in today’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash.

First-team coach Barry Wilson returns to Borough Briggs, where he managed in 2014, as ICT seek to retain the silverware they hold jointly with Raith Rovers.

Gavin Price’s Black and Whites are seventh in League Two, while the Caley Jags are three points clear at the top of the Championship.

However, Wilson is sure Elgin will come out all guns blazing.

When asked how lower league teams will approach ties like this, he said: “You go out with a bit of freedom and you feel as if you have nothing to lose.

“You just go for it. I’m sure Elgin will be going along similar lines.  We have played them a few times in friendlies in the last year or so.

“We know they have got good players. They’ve maybe not had the results they would have been looking for in the league recently, but they will see this as a chance to claim a scalp.”

Elgin have threats without Hester

A hamstring injury will keep Elgin’s main man Kane Hester out for most of this month.

The striker, who has seven goals this season, is a clear miss for Elgin, but Wilson is wary of goals threats from elsewhere.

He added: “You certainly couldn’t call Elgin a one-man team, but you wonder – is it a coincidence that their form hasn’t been as good when Kane has been out of the side?

“He’s really impressed me, but they do have other players.

“Darryl McHardy is dangerous from set pieces. Brian Cameron is still scoring goals and I also know a bit about the Dingwall brothers (Tony and Russell).

“I’m really looking forward to the game. We know a lot about them and we’re not going in blind. It should be a right good game of football, in front of a right good Elgin crowd.”

Wilson bossed Elgin for most of 2014, but results didn’t go to plan in League Two and he stepped down.

However, he still has many friends at the Black and Whites and is looking forward to a good cup contest.

He said: “It wasn’t the most successful part of my career, but it’s a good club and really good people.

“Most of them are still there from my time. I’m looking forward to it and hopefully we can get the right result and progress.”

No sweeping changes for Inverness

In the last round, the Caley Jags made 10 changes for their 4-0 victory over Highland League visitors Buckie Thistle. That won’t be the case at Borough Briggs.

Wilson said: “We might use it to play one or two players who need game-time. Our squad is low enough as it is, so there won’t be as many changes as the Buckie game. Hopefully we can progress in the cup.

“These boys need game-time. They need to be ready and we need to get them up to speed. We’ve had a couple of friendlies in the last couple of weeks for them, so they should be getting closer to where we want them to be.

“It gets boys game time, so they are all ready to go the following week if we have to make changes for the league game against Morton. It gives players the chance to stake their claim to start that game.”

  • Caley Thistle are this week highlighting FC United to Prevent Suicide, which encourages football fans to come together, as talking can save lives. You can follow the team on Twitter: @_FCUnited

 

