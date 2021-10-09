Caley Jags coach Barry Wilson sounds warning ahead of cup trip to Elgin City

Barry Wilson is warning Caley Thistle to be ready for a front-foot approach from Elgin City in today’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash.

First-team coach Barry Wilson returns to Borough Briggs, where he managed in 2014, as ICT seek to retain the silverware they hold jointly with Raith Rovers.

Gavin Price’s Black and Whites are seventh in League Two, while the Caley Jags are three points clear at the top of the Championship.

However, Wilson is sure Elgin will come out all guns blazing.

All the information for this Saturday’s match vs ICT can be found here https://t.co/5v3ft7Cj6V Look forward to seeing you all Saturday 🖤 pic.twitter.com/IV7KmE65G7 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) October 7, 2021

When asked how lower league teams will approach ties like this, he said: “You go out with a bit of freedom and you feel as if you have nothing to lose.

“You just go for it. I’m sure Elgin will be going along similar lines. We have played them a few times in friendlies in the last year or so.

“We know they have got good players. They’ve maybe not had the results they would have been looking for in the league recently, but they will see this as a chance to claim a scalp.”

Elgin have threats without Hester

A hamstring injury will keep Elgin’s main man Kane Hester out for most of this month.

The striker, who has seven goals this season, is a clear miss for Elgin, but Wilson is wary of goals threats from elsewhere.

He added: “You certainly couldn’t call Elgin a one-man team, but you wonder – is it a coincidence that their form hasn’t been as good when Kane has been out of the side?

“He’s really impressed me, but they do have other players.

“Darryl McHardy is dangerous from set pieces. Brian Cameron is still scoring goals and I also know a bit about the Dingwall brothers (Tony and Russell).

“I’m really looking forward to the game. We know a lot about them and we’re not going in blind. It should be a right good game of football, in front of a right good Elgin crowd.”

Wilson bossed Elgin for most of 2014, but results didn’t go to plan in League Two and he stepped down.

However, he still has many friends at the Black and Whites and is looking forward to a good cup contest.

He said: “It wasn’t the most successful part of my career, but it’s a good club and really good people.

“Most of them are still there from my time. I’m looking forward to it and hopefully we can get the right result and progress.”

No sweeping changes for Inverness

In the last round, the Caley Jags made 10 changes for their 4-0 victory over Highland League visitors Buckie Thistle. That won’t be the case at Borough Briggs.

Wilson said: “We might use it to play one or two players who need game-time. Our squad is low enough as it is, so there won’t be as many changes as the Buckie game. Hopefully we can progress in the cup.

🏆 It's @SPFLTrust Trophy action this week as we travel to Borough Briggs to face Elgin City Here's the goals from the last round as we beat Buckie Thistle 4-0 at the Caledonian Stadium Ticket Info for this weekend's match can be found here 👉https://t.co/zC1gjHX8oj pic.twitter.com/ERUUpb1nAd — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) October 5, 2021

“These boys need game-time. They need to be ready and we need to get them up to speed. We’ve had a couple of friendlies in the last couple of weeks for them, so they should be getting closer to where we want them to be.

“It gets boys game time, so they are all ready to go the following week if we have to make changes for the league game against Morton. It gives players the chance to stake their claim to start that game.”