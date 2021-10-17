Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle women eager to avoid costly league slip-up at home to Stonehaven

By Paul Chalk
October 17, 2021, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle women's manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle women's manager Karen Mason.

Manager Karen Mason reckons there is no margin for error as her Caley Thistle side seek to keep the heat on the top three in Championship North.

After sitting out last weekend due to Championship Cup action, the Inverness team return for a 2.30pm clash against Stonehaven at the city’s Royal Academy on Sunday.

Inverness lost two of their opening five league fixtures, leaving them six points behind third-placed Dryburgh and nine points adrift of leaders Montrose and East Fife.

Wins over Buchan, Grampian and Dunfermline have put the Highlanders within striking distance ahead of their match against second-bottom Stonehaven, which falls into the must-win category.

Mason said: “It really is all about taking each game one at a time. The top three have got to play each other now after having played the bottom section sides. That’s what we’re going through now.

“We’ll keep focused and look to get another three points on the board against Stonehaven then hopefully those teams above will take points from each other, which will help us climb up the table.

“Even although we play each other three times, it is those sides above us that we really need to also take the points off.

Caley Thistle women’s team manager Karen Mason.

“If you slip up against the teams below you then there will be no hope of clawing it back unless the others do the same. There is a bit of pressure in a sense, but we will be ready to take on Stonehaven.”

Mason taking nothing for granted

Although the Caley Jags are favourites to win, Mason warns that no match outcome is a given in this division.

She added: “We played them in the summer and I think we won it by around 10 goals. It was really early days and they seem to be getting some really heavy scores against them at the moment.

“You look at our league though. Leaders Montrose beat Grampian 3-0, who we beat 12-2 the previous week. You can’t take anything for granted, but I would hope that we would be strong favourites going in against Stonehaven.”

The Caley Jags will be without Tina Kelly, Nicola Ross and Emily Twaddle this weekend.

Second chance for Clach Ladies

Clach Ladies, meanwhile, will secure second spot in the Highlands and Islands League on Sunday if they see off Kirkwall City at Inverness Royal Academy in a 1pm kick-off.

Last weekend, newly-crowned Highlands and Islands Cup winners Sutherland lost 4-1 at home to league champions Caley Thistle development team.

Clach ran out 5-1 victors against Nairn St Ninians, Caithness were 4-2 winners at Buckie and Kirkwall City scored a 5-3 win against hosts Orkney.

