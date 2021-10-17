Caley Thistle women eager to avoid costly league slip-up at home to Stonehaven

Manager Karen Mason reckons there is no margin for error as her Caley Thistle side seek to keep the heat on the top three in Championship North.

After sitting out last weekend due to Championship Cup action, the Inverness team return for a 2.30pm clash against Stonehaven at the city’s Royal Academy on Sunday.

Inverness lost two of their opening five league fixtures, leaving them six points behind third-placed Dryburgh and nine points adrift of leaders Montrose and East Fife.

After a weekend off, we return to League duty this Sunday when we host Stonehaven at Inverness Royal Academy-2.30pm kick off. Supporters are very welcome 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/yhd5h99ie3 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) October 12, 2021

Wins over Buchan, Grampian and Dunfermline have put the Highlanders within striking distance ahead of their match against second-bottom Stonehaven, which falls into the must-win category.

Mason said: “It really is all about taking each game one at a time. The top three have got to play each other now after having played the bottom section sides. That’s what we’re going through now.

“We’ll keep focused and look to get another three points on the board against Stonehaven then hopefully those teams above will take points from each other, which will help us climb up the table.

“Even although we play each other three times, it is those sides above us that we really need to also take the points off.

“If you slip up against the teams below you then there will be no hope of clawing it back unless the others do the same. There is a bit of pressure in a sense, but we will be ready to take on Stonehaven.”

Mason taking nothing for granted

Although the Caley Jags are favourites to win, Mason warns that no match outcome is a given in this division.

She added: “We played them in the summer and I think we won it by around 10 goals. It was really early days and they seem to be getting some really heavy scores against them at the moment.

“You look at our league though. Leaders Montrose beat Grampian 3-0, who we beat 12-2 the previous week. You can’t take anything for granted, but I would hope that we would be strong favourites going in against Stonehaven.”

The Caley Jags will be without Tina Kelly, Nicola Ross and Emily Twaddle this weekend.

Second chance for Clach Ladies

Clach Ladies, meanwhile, will secure second spot in the Highlands and Islands League on Sunday if they see off Kirkwall City at Inverness Royal Academy in a 1pm kick-off.

Last weekend, newly-crowned Highlands and Islands Cup winners Sutherland lost 4-1 at home to league champions Caley Thistle development team.

Congratulations to @ICTWFC Dev & Sutherland WFC – Highlands & Islands League & League Cup winners respectively. The league continues to grow & develop each year thanks to the commitment shown by the players, clubs & coaches! Can’t wait to see what next season brings!💪 pic.twitter.com/6Y0ffkUgre — Lorna Cameron (@lorna2409) October 14, 2021

Clach ran out 5-1 victors against Nairn St Ninians, Caithness were 4-2 winners at Buckie and Kirkwall City scored a 5-3 win against hosts Orkney.