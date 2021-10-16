Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billy Mckay and Michael Gardyne hit net as Caley Thistle beat Morton to extend gap at top

By Paul Chalk
October 16, 2021, 5:03 pm Updated: October 16, 2021, 5:13 pm
Billy McKay gives Caley Thistle the lead against Morton.
Billy Mckay netted in his first league start as Caley Thistle extended their lead to five points at the top of the Championship with a 2-0 home win over Morton.

This result, allied with Kilmarnock’s 2-2 draw at basement toilers Dunfermline Athletic, means ICT finish the first round of fixtures even further in front in first spot.

Raith Rovers, who defeated Arbroath 2-1, move into second spot, level with Killie but ahead on goal difference.

Mckay’s first half opener was added to by Michael Gardyne early in the second half just after his head knock required an interval extension.

Morton’s Kaakko Oksanen (left) shields the ball from ICT’s Reece McAlear.

Inverness, who lost their unbeaten league run at Hamilton a fortnight ago, responded with a 4-2 comeback SPFL Trust victory at Elgin City and were looking to start a fresh strong run in the league. Mckay’s treble last week put him in contention for this one.

The Greenock side, who won 1-0 here in March, achieved that result on the back of a similar winless run. At that point, there were nine without victory.

This time they arrived in the north without a league triumph since beating Hamilton 1-0  away on August 7, which was six league games ago.

Their last three games ended in draws though including a penalty shoot-out success in the SPFL Trust Trophy against Montrose last week.

Big interest in ICT starting 11…

Home head coach Billy Dodds hinted at changes, with many fans keen to see Mckay in the starting 11 after a treble against Elgin, alongside on-loan St Mirren striker Lewis Jamieson also getting on the scoresheet last week.

The team had a more familiar look to it after six changes last week, but Mckay was given the nod ahead of Manny Duku, while Gardyne and Scott Allardice were restored to the team.

Visiting manager Gus MacPherson made four changes, with Finnish under-21 midfielder Jaakko Oksanen one of their returners.

Morton’s Jimmy Knowles has a shot on goal.

Early chances… then Mckay struck

The hosts began well and forced a few early corner before, at the other end, Morton’s Tom Allan shot just over from the left touchline, with Mark Ridgers watching it closely.

McAlear then showed a direct route forward and his 25-yarder when space opened up was deflected wide.

Morton were firmly in it though and some last-ditch defending kept the scores blank.

The deadlock was broken on 21 minutes in favour of the hosts, thanks to quick-thinking from Ridgers.

The experienced keeper launched a clearance downfield and Mckay burst away from Lewis Strapp before coolly passing the ball past Jack Hamilton.

ICT defender Danny Devine takes to the air to clear this Morton cross.

ICT’s coaches, led by Dodds, immediately pointed their gratitude to Ridgers for his assist.

The Greenock men showed attacking intent as the first half drew to a close, but the Caley Jags went in at the break with their noses in front.

Half-time delay after head knocks

Gardyne and Cameron Blues sustained head knocks in the final moment before the interval and were treated for head knocks. It led to a 15-minute delay at half-time. Both thankfully reappeared for the second half.

And it took only four more minutes for Gardyne to arrive in the box and guide the ball into the net from close range after Morton failed to clear it.

Duku, who replaced Shane Sutherland on 58 minutes, almost added a third, but his low drive was saved by Hamilton’s feet.

Morton blew the chance to pull one back with 15 minutes to go when Gary Oliver skewed his header wide from four yards after Ridgers spilled a shot from sub Reece Lyon.

That was as good as it got for Morton as their barren spells continues, but it is all positive for Dodds’ as ICT moved five ahead of nearest chasers Raith and Killie.

ICT’s Michael Gardyne (right) and Morton’s Cameron Blues (left) receive treatment for a clash of heads.

Caley Thistle hit the road to Raith Rovers next weekend in the Championship, while the Ton go to Queen of the South.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2): Ridgers 6, Welsh 7, Deas 6, Devine 6, Gardyne 7, Mckay 7 (Jamieson 77), Sutherland 6 (Duku 58), MacGregor 6, Broadfoot 6, Allardice 6, McAlear 6 (Doran 62). Subs not used: Mackay (GK), Duffy, Walsh, McDonald.

MORTON (3-4-1-2): Hamilton 6, Strapp 6, McEntee 6, Jacobs 6, Oliver 6, Blues 7, Knowles 6 (Muirhead 63), Reilly 6 (Lyon 69), Oksanen 6, Allan 6 (Russell 46), Lithgow 6. Subs not used: Ledger, McLean, McGrattan, King.

Referee: Mike Roncone.

Attendance: 1900.

Man of the match: Michael Gardyne.

 

