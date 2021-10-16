Billy Mckay and Michael Gardyne hit net as Caley Thistle beat Morton to extend gap at top

Billy Mckay netted in his first league start as Caley Thistle extended their lead to five points at the top of the Championship with a 2-0 home win over Morton.

This result, allied with Kilmarnock’s 2-2 draw at basement toilers Dunfermline Athletic, means ICT finish the first round of fixtures even further in front in first spot.

Raith Rovers, who defeated Arbroath 2-1, move into second spot, level with Killie but ahead on goal difference.

Mckay’s first half opener was added to by Michael Gardyne early in the second half just after his head knock required an interval extension.

Inverness, who lost their unbeaten league run at Hamilton a fortnight ago, responded with a 4-2 comeback SPFL Trust victory at Elgin City and were looking to start a fresh strong run in the league. Mckay’s treble last week put him in contention for this one.

The Greenock side, who won 1-0 here in March, achieved that result on the back of a similar winless run. At that point, there were nine without victory.

This time they arrived in the north without a league triumph since beating Hamilton 1-0 away on August 7, which was six league games ago.

Their last three games ended in draws though including a penalty shoot-out success in the SPFL Trust Trophy against Montrose last week.

Big interest in ICT starting 11…

Home head coach Billy Dodds hinted at changes, with many fans keen to see Mckay in the starting 11 after a treble against Elgin, alongside on-loan St Mirren striker Lewis Jamieson also getting on the scoresheet last week.

The team had a more familiar look to it after six changes last week, but Mckay was given the nod ahead of Manny Duku, while Gardyne and Scott Allardice were restored to the team.

Visiting manager Gus MacPherson made four changes, with Finnish under-21 midfielder Jaakko Oksanen one of their returners.

Early chances… then Mckay struck

The hosts began well and forced a few early corner before, at the other end, Morton’s Tom Allan shot just over from the left touchline, with Mark Ridgers watching it closely.

McAlear then showed a direct route forward and his 25-yarder when space opened up was deflected wide.

Morton were firmly in it though and some last-ditch defending kept the scores blank.

The deadlock was broken on 21 minutes in favour of the hosts, thanks to quick-thinking from Ridgers.

The experienced keeper launched a clearance downfield and Mckay burst away from Lewis Strapp before coolly passing the ball past Jack Hamilton.

ICT’s coaches, led by Dodds, immediately pointed their gratitude to Ridgers for his assist.

The Greenock men showed attacking intent as the first half drew to a close, but the Caley Jags went in at the break with their noses in front.

Half-time delay after head knocks

Gardyne and Cameron Blues sustained head knocks in the final moment before the interval and were treated for head knocks. It led to a 15-minute delay at half-time. Both thankfully reappeared for the second half.

And it took only four more minutes for Gardyne to arrive in the box and guide the ball into the net from close range after Morton failed to clear it.

Duku, who replaced Shane Sutherland on 58 minutes, almost added a third, but his low drive was saved by Hamilton’s feet.

Morton blew the chance to pull one back with 15 minutes to go when Gary Oliver skewed his header wide from four yards after Ridgers spilled a shot from sub Reece Lyon.

That was as good as it got for Morton as their barren spells continues, but it is all positive for Dodds’ as ICT moved five ahead of nearest chasers Raith and Killie.

Caley Thistle hit the road to Raith Rovers next weekend in the Championship, while the Ton go to Queen of the South.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2): Ridgers 6, Welsh 7, Deas 6, Devine 6, Gardyne 7, Mckay 7 (Jamieson 77), Sutherland 6 (Duku 58), MacGregor 6, Broadfoot 6, Allardice 6, McAlear 6 (Doran 62). Subs not used: Mackay (GK), Duffy, Walsh, McDonald.

MORTON (3-4-1-2): Hamilton 6, Strapp 6, McEntee 6, Jacobs 6, Oliver 6, Blues 7, Knowles 6 (Muirhead 63), Reilly 6 (Lyon 69), Oksanen 6, Allan 6 (Russell 46), Lithgow 6. Subs not used: Ledger, McLean, McGrattan, King.

Referee: Mike Roncone.

Attendance: 1900.

Man of the match: Michael Gardyne.