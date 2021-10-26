Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billy Dodds felt Caley Thistle were on course for point as they slipped to defeat against Arbroath

By Paul Chalk
October 26, 2021, 10:28 pm Updated: October 26, 2021, 10:32 pm
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.

Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds felt his side lacked a cutting edge as they slipped off top spot in the Championship.

He was speaking after the 1-0 home loss to Arbroath, their first Caledonian Stadium league defeat of the season, let Kilmarnock go first on goals scored.

Michael McKenna, the Championship’s top scorer now with eight goals, scored the only goal in a gusty night when his free-kick flew past Mark Ridgers into the net.

Dodds said: “It was one of those nights when you work hard, grind away, get to second balls and maybe take a 0-0.

“I don’t think we did enough. We tried away and had a couple of chances but Dick Campbell’s team were at it and strong.

“I thought it had 0-0 written all over it until the mistake. We probably had the best of the chances in the first half but it wasn’t a night for really good football. I wanted them to just match up and see if we could get a scrappy goal. They got it and on nights like this, it is so important.”

Arbroath surge into third spot

Arbroath’s success moved them up to third, just four points adrift of the joint leaders.

Their manager Dick Campbell explained a word in his scorer’s ear led to a change of tactic for the winner.

He said: “We played Inverness right at the start of the season and there was nothing in it. They scored a good goal, which won them the game.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell at full-time.

“Tonight, we scored a great goal from a free-kick. Ironically, two minutes before half-time, we had a free-kick with the wind behind us and we tried to chip it.

“I got into Michael McKenna and told him if he chipped a ball again at the edge of the 18-yard box I’d be taking him off. I told him to hit it and he did that for the goal.

“I don’t think anyone would deny us the right to win the game. We had 53 per cent possession and we had 12 corners to four.”

On the day in which former Rangers and Scotland manager Walter Smith’s death was announced, Campbell added: “My pal Walter would be very happy for me tonight.”

ICT go to Partick Thistle on Saturday, while Arbroath take on basement side Dunfermline Athletic.

