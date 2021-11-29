Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle keeper Mark Ridgers puts Morton thoughts on hold as Raith head north

By Paul Chalk
November 29, 2021, 6:00 am
ICT goalkeeper Mark Ridgers warming up ahead of Saturday's match with Morton.
ICT goalkeeper Mark Ridgers warming up ahead of Saturday's match with Morton.

Mark Ridgers insists Caley Thistle will shelve any thoughts about their hectic schedule and turn their full focus on trying to reach the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final.

The Inverness goalkeeper pulled off a number of good stops before eventually being beaten by a late hotly-disputed Gavin Reilly goal as Morton snatched a 1-1 draw to set up a replay next Tuesday down at Cappielow.

Morton’s Gavin Reilly (left) equalises against Caley Thistle, but Mark Ridgers insists Kirk Broadfoot was fouled before the substitute raced free to score.

However, before that the Caley Jags host Raith Rovers tomorrow in the last eight of the SPFL Trust Trophy then welcome Kilmarnock to the Caledonian Stadium on Friday for a chance to take top spot should they win.

Players will be ready for busy spell

Ridgers reckons the Morton rematch will not enter their thoughts until they get this home double-header played, starting against the Rovers.

He said: “Since I have been at the club, we always seem to have a hectic schedule around now of Saturday, midweek, Saturday, midweek. The boys who have not been at the club long will have to get used to it.

“With the temperature dropping as well going into December, we will have some long nights ahead, but the main thing is we get switched back on for Raith Rovers.”

Caley Thistle are in it to win it

Although the tournament formerly known as the Challenge Cup is not regarded as crucial as the Championship or the Scottish Cup, the Inverness number one explained their eyes are on the prize.

He said: “You get to a point in the SPFL Trust Trophy when you want to win it and that’s what we feel now we’re in the quarter-finals.

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

“Raith have also done really well and we could have played the final a couple of years ago, so we’re looking forward to it.

“It will be a difficult game for us because they have good a number of good players and they have been flying, so hopefully we can get the result on Tuesday.”

Tie should have been wrapped up

The 31-year-old felt Caley Thistle only had themselves to blame for not finishing Morton off when they were on top on Saturday, but echoed head coach Billy Dodds’ views that the equaliser should not have stood.

He added: “Like in a few league matches recently, (poor) game management shot us in the foot a little bit.

Billy Mckay opens the scoring for ICT against Morton.

“There are times when you really want to play good football, but we overdone it a bit.

“We were then undone by a long ball and I felt it was a foul (on Kirk Broadfoot) at the time and it seems it really should have been a foul.

“We needed to wrap the game up when we were in control of it, especially in the first half. We dominated for 35-40 minutes and then they got their opportunity and a goalmouth scramble.

“The main thing is we are still in the cup and we will take the positives from it.”

‘Brilliant’ Devine praised by Ridgers

Ridgers looked on course for another clean sheet, keeping Ton out for so long.

He praised team-mate Danny Devine too for making key interventions to keep the team in front until the last 10 minutes.

Danny Devine was picked out for praise by Mark Ridgers.

He said: “It was one of those games, when called upon I did what I had to do.

“It would have been nice to keep a clean sheet, but the goal went against us.

“I thought Danny Devine would have blocked that as well, just like he did with every other shot. He was brilliant on Saturday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]