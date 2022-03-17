Caley Thistle still in chase, despite loss of key players, says head coach Billy Dodds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle still in chase, despite loss of key players, says head coach Billy Dodds

By Paul Chalk
March 17, 2022, 6:00 am

Billy Dodds has backed his Caley Thistle team to maintain their promotion push as he reflected on the loss of two key men in the Championship this season.

Fourth-placed Inverness ended an 11-game winless run by sweeping Arbroath aside 3-0 at the weekend and they now go to Raith Rovers on Saturday, who are one place and one point below them in the chase for the final play-off berth.

Head coach Dodds, responding to a question about the impact of injuries to top performers, admits losing midfielder Scott Allardice to a knee injury since January was a real blow.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

Michael Gardyne’s departure from the club in the New Year was also critical, with the former Ross County winger netting five goals since his summer arrival.

Danny Devine, Roddy MacGregor, Tom Walsh, Aaron Doran, Mark Ridgers and Sean Welsh have all been sidelined at some stage, which has been a challenge for one of the smaller squads in the division.

Enough quality to aim for promotion

Dodds didn’t suggest absent players solely led to the winter of winless form, but he conceded the loss of Allardice and Gardyne in particular hit hard.

However, he insists there’s enough quality within the ranks to ensure the promotion push remains on track.

He said: “Every manager will tell you, you’re going to lose players to injury and suspension and I don’t really want to make an excuse of that.

“But we have lost a couple of big ones – Michael Gardyne and Scott Allardice. They have been the two main ones for us.

Inverness midfielder Scott Allardice, right, is recovering from a knee injury.

“But do I have a big enough squad to then go and do the business? I believe I have.

“We were doing fine and then we had a run where the confidence slipped. Those players were my two big ones to lose but I’m not making excuses.”

Rivals’ run doesn’t matter to ICT

Saturday’s hosts Raith also ended an 11-match run of winless league matches at the weekend when they returned from Queen of the South with a 1-0 victory.

Dodds stressed he’s not been looking at rivals’ sequences of results because only ICT can control their own destiny in the table.

He added: “We’ve got to look at us if we’re going to make the play-offs and maybe even get back in the title race and put in a challenge.

“For the latter, we’ll have to do something crazy like the excellent run we went on last year.

“It is pointless me looking at other teams thinking ‘they’re struggling’. We have to look after our form and that’s what I’m striving to do.”

Welsh call-up delight for Pearson

On-loan Bristol City attacking midfielder Sam Pearson’s performances for ICT has been recognised with a call-up to the Welsh under-21 squad for their UEFA qualifiers against Switzerland and Bulgaria this month.

The 20-year-old, who joined ICT on January until the end of the season, has racked up eight appearances, and scored his first senior goal in the recent 1-1 Championship draw at Hamilton.

Wales under-21s face Switzerland away from home on Friday, March 25, and then tackle Bulgaria at home four nights later.

As a result, Pearson will be unavailable ICT’s home fixture against Dunfermline Athletic on March 26.

