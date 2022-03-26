Aaron Doran determined to allow John Hughes no happy return to Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Aaron Doran determined to allow John Hughes no happy return to Caley Thistle

By Andy Skinner
March 26, 2022, 6:00 am
Aaron Doran.
Aaron Doran.

Aaron Doran needs no briefing on what to expect when John Hughes takes his Dunfermline team to Caley Thistle today.

Midfielder Doran enjoyed vast success under Hughes at Inverness, when the Highlanders lifted the Scottish Cup in 2015.

Hughes has a different remit this season, having been tasked with keeping Dunfermline in the Championship.

The Pars make the trip north buoyed by a 4-1 triumph over Partick Thistle in midweek, which moved them three points above bottom-placed Queen of the South.

Doran is determined to build on his side’s recent wins over Arbroath and Raith Rovers, as they seek to make it three victories on the bounce.

Doran said: “It will be good, I like seeing John. But hopefully he is on the wrong end of a result at the weekend.

“We know the style he likes to play, he likes to get the ball down and likes the players to come into little pockets of movement.

Former Caley Thistle manager John Hughes with the Scottish Cup.

“Scott Kellacher in the backroom staff worked closely with him and knows how he wants to play. He likes to get the ball down, with a lot of movement.

“It will be hard to play against them as they have a lot of good attacking players.

“We will be ready for that but it is all about us and how we play.

“We play a lot of good football and we have some good players here.

“We need to be better than we were at the weekend and try to kick on.”

Caley Jags have turned the tide in recent weeks

Inverness had failed to win in 11 matches prior to their victory over Arbroath earlier this month.

Having built on that by coming from behind to dramatically defeat Raith, Doran feels confidence has been restored among Billy Dodds’ squad.

Irishman Doran added: “Obviously the home game against Arbroath was a really good first step. It was good to get away from all those losses and draws.

“It was a good home performance as well – three goals and a clean sheet.

“Last weekend, I thought we were decent enough in the first half, not the best in passing and movement, but we showed a lot of fight.

“Logan scored two great goals at the end to get us the win.

“The confidence is high going into the last few games.

“To snatch the win in the last couple of minutes was massive for us and gives us a lot of belief going into the final matches.”

Momentum building ahead of final stretch

Inverness go into this weekend’s game third in the table, with a four-point cushion above Raith who sit outside of the play-off positions.

Doran feels Caley Jags have given themselves the platform for a strong finish to the campaign.

The 30-year-old added: “We’re on a little run now and we want to keep that going for the final six games.

Aaron Doran in action against Hamilton Accies.

“Everyone knows, if you’re in those play-off places, anything can happen.

“We want to be in the top league. We want to push and fight to get back there and we’re going to give it everything we can to try and make it happen.

“Everyone was saying it was just going to take that one win, but it just wasn’t coming.

“It finally did and we kicked on and won another game. We want to feel that feeling again this weekend.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]