Aaron Doran determined to allow John Hughes no happy return to Caley Thistle

Aaron Doran needs no briefing on what to expect when John Hughes takes his Dunfermline team to Caley Thistle today.

Midfielder Doran enjoyed vast success under Hughes at Inverness, when the Highlanders lifted the Scottish Cup in 2015.

Hughes has a different remit this season, having been tasked with keeping Dunfermline in the Championship.

The Pars make the trip north buoyed by a 4-1 triumph over Partick Thistle in midweek, which moved them three points above bottom-placed Queen of the South.

Doran is determined to build on his side’s recent wins over Arbroath and Raith Rovers, as they seek to make it three victories on the bounce.

Doran said: “It will be good, I like seeing John. But hopefully he is on the wrong end of a result at the weekend.

“We know the style he likes to play, he likes to get the ball down and likes the players to come into little pockets of movement.

“Scott Kellacher in the backroom staff worked closely with him and knows how he wants to play. He likes to get the ball down, with a lot of movement.

“It will be hard to play against them as they have a lot of good attacking players.

“We will be ready for that but it is all about us and how we play.

“We play a lot of good football and we have some good players here.

“We need to be better than we were at the weekend and try to kick on.”

Caley Jags have turned the tide in recent weeks

Inverness had failed to win in 11 matches prior to their victory over Arbroath earlier this month.

Having built on that by coming from behind to dramatically defeat Raith, Doran feels confidence has been restored among Billy Dodds’ squad.

Irishman Doran added: “Obviously the home game against Arbroath was a really good first step. It was good to get away from all those losses and draws.

“It was a good home performance as well – three goals and a clean sheet.

“Last weekend, I thought we were decent enough in the first half, not the best in passing and movement, but we showed a lot of fight.

“Logan scored two great goals at the end to get us the win.

“The confidence is high going into the last few games.

“To snatch the win in the last couple of minutes was massive for us and gives us a lot of belief going into the final matches.”

Momentum building ahead of final stretch

Inverness go into this weekend’s game third in the table, with a four-point cushion above Raith who sit outside of the play-off positions.

Doran feels Caley Jags have given themselves the platform for a strong finish to the campaign.

The 30-year-old added: “We’re on a little run now and we want to keep that going for the final six games.

“Everyone knows, if you’re in those play-off places, anything can happen.

“We want to be in the top league. We want to push and fight to get back there and we’re going to give it everything we can to try and make it happen.

“Everyone was saying it was just going to take that one win, but it just wasn’t coming.

“It finally did and we kicked on and won another game. We want to feel that feeling again this weekend.”