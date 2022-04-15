Caley Thistle storm back to blow title race open and secure Championship play-off spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle came from a goal down to defeat Championship leaders Kilmarnock 2-1 to secure their place in the promotion play-offs.

The third-placed Highlanders moved to within six points of second-placed Arbroath, who will close to within one point of top spot if they beat Queen of the South on Saturday. They go to Killie next Friday night.

Ash Taylor’s second half goal gave Kilmarnock the lead, but Billy Mckay netted his 15th of the season then Logan Chalmers rifled home the clincher.

All three meetings between ICT and Killie this term ended 1-0, with ICT getting the upper hand twice.

However, the division’s pace-setters were in a rich vein of form, winning seven and losing only one of their last nine league outings. However, their last victory at the Caledonian Stadium was 13 matches and 12 years ago.

Inverness went into this game on the back of three wins and a draw, which kept them one point and one place clear of Partick Thistle in fourth, with a game to spare.

Kilmarnock arrived in the north fresh from a 2-0 weekend win against Dunfermline Athletic, while ICT were held to a 2-2 draw at Ayr United.

Dodds made three changes, with keeper Mark Ridgers, defender Danny Devine and striker Austin Samuel promoted to the starting 11 in place of Cammy Mackay, David Carson and Aaron Doran.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes stuck with the same team which saw off the Pars.

Kilmarnock quick out of the traps

Killie got into their stride swiftly and Blair Alston drilled a low shot wide after Fraser Murray lined him up.

Kyle Lafferty had the ball in the net in the 10th minute when he latched on to a pass from Shaw, but the offside flag denied him.

Fraser Murray was a telling figure in the opening stages and his whipped free-kick into the box was smartly dealt with by Ridgers’ punched clearance.

On-loan Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell drew another save from Ridgers when he was sent down the right by Shaw, as the one-way traffic continued for the visitors.

The hosts got their first glimpse of goal in the 24th minute when Kirk Broadfoot swept the pass on for Logan Chalmers and his low shot squeezed just past the left post.

That moment lifted Caley Thistle and a block from Chris Stokes prevented Samuels from hitting the target from close range.

A perfectly-timed challenge by Devine challenge nicked the ball away from Shaw as the ex-County forward broke into the box. From the Fraser Murray corner, Shaw headed over the crossbar.

Plenty of drama with plenty at stake

The shackles were off in the opening part of the second half, especially from Killie, and Fraser Murray’s shot was blocked by Robbie Deas, all stemming from another Shaw delivery.

ICT responded when Samuels crashed a 25-yarder on target, but Hemming was equal to it with a fine diving save.

Broadfoot then went for goal against his former club and it took another Hemming stop to turn it wide.

Kilmarnock, shooting towards their fans in this half, got the opener on the hour mark.

From a corner, which broke out into midfield, Lee Hodson’s assist into the box was headed backwards by Broadfoot and Taylor sped in to guide the ball beyond Ridgers.

There was fortune involved, but the former Dons defender was alert and added the vital touch to send those visiting supporters wild.

However, ICT were not to be denied and, from a deflected cross by substitute Aaron Doran, striker Mckay was quickest to beat Hemming to the ball and nudged it over the line.

There was more drama on 82 minutes though as Welsh’s cross was met by a sweet low Chalmers strike which gave Hemming no chance.

It was a pulsating end to a dramatic night as ICT can do more than dream of making the push for the Premiership.

Caley Thistle now prepare for away tests next week against Queen of the South and Morton, while Killie host Arbroath next Friday in what could be the defining night in the title race.

HOW THEY LINED UP

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2) – Ridgers 6, Duffy 6, Welsh 6, Deas 6, Devine 7, Mckay 6 (Hardy 89), Sutherland 6, Broadfoot 6, Chalmers 7 (Harper 85), McAlear 6 (Doran 70), Samuels (Carson 70). Subs not used: MacKay (GK), MacGregor, Walsh, Hyde.

KILMARNOCK (3-1-4-2) – Hemming 6, Hodson 6, McGinn 6 (Glass 83), Stokes 7, Alston 6, Shaw 7, Fraser Murray 7 (MacKay 90), Lyons 6, Campbell 6, Lafferty 6, Taylor 6. Subs not used: Walker (GK), Euan Murray, Armstrong, Sander, Naismith, McGowan, Burke.

Referee – Don Robertson.

Attendance – 3289.

Man of the match – Logan Chalmers.