Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh signs new two-year deal

Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh is targeting promotion to the Premiership next season after committing his future to the club.

The midfielder has signed a two-year contract extension to stay at Caledonian Stadium until the summer of 2024.

Welsh told the club website “I couldn’t be happier to be staying on in Inverness.

“While I was gutted to be so close to promotion last month and to just fall at the final hurdle, I really believe we are building something special on and off the park and the backing we had from the fans during the play-offs in particular was tremendous.

“I hope we can repay them next season by going one step further and getting back up to the Premiership.”