Aaron Hickey starts for Scotland against Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aaron Hickey starts for Scotland after Steve Clarke named his side for the World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine at Hampden.

The Bologna full back will start his first game for Scotland when he plays at right back with captain Andy Robertson on the left.

Liam Cooper takes the place of the injured Kieran Tierney in the defence with both Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes named in a two-pronged attack.

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson, former Caley Thistle midfielder Ryan Christie and ex-Ross County striker Ross Stewart are among the substitutes for the game which kicks off at 7.45pm.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Your Scotland team taking on Ukraine in tonight's FIFA World Cup Play-off. Good luck team 💪#SCOUKR pic.twitter.com/wZGBqo4rem — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 1, 2022