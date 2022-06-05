Caley Thistle Women’s boss Karen Mason relishing new opponents in revamped Championship set-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women’s boss Karen Mason relishing new opponents in revamped Championship set-up

By Paul Chalk
June 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle women's manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle women's manager Karen Mason.

Caley Thistle Women’s boss Karen Mason is relishing the challenge which will be offered in a new-look SWF Championship next season.

The nearest opponents for the Inverness side will by Dryburgh Athletic in Dundee after Scottish Women’s Football announced a revamp ahead of the 22/23 season, which will consist of a national Championship and League One.

A national Championship – the highest run by the SWF – will see Caley Thistle as its only north competitors, while the SWPL now part of the SPFL.

The Caley Jags, who are on the hunt for new players right now, will face trips to the central belt for away fixtures, apart from when they tackle Dryburgh in Dundee.

Until now, sides have competed in Championship North and Championship South.

Caley Thistle women’s team manager Karen Mason.

Three of ICT’s opponents last term – Westdyke, Grampian and Buchan – are now part of a new League One, which will have 14 entrants next season, with two promotion places into the Championship up for grabs.

Membership of the eight-club SWF Championship next term will be determined by specific criteria, such as commitments to youth pathways and player wellbeing.

The teams competing in the Championship alongside ICT will be Ayr United, Dryburgh Athletic, Hutchison Vale, Livingston, Morton, Rossvale Women and Renfrew Ladies.

Quality to improve in Championship

ICT manager Mason reckons the teams from Championship South will help raise the bar and level of quality overall.

She said: “The smaller league will hopefully make it more competitive, which is what the SWF is going for, so that will be good. There should be less high scores that we have seen over the last wee while.

“There are a lot of teams that we don’t yet know too much about, which will be a new challenge for us. It’s only Dryburgh who we competed against last season. We’re looking forward to it – it will be an exciting new league.

“There was a competitive top half of Championship South last season, much like ours. There was quite a disparity between the top and bottom teams.

“Rossvale were beaten by East Fife in the play-off final, so we’ve had a look at them, and we played Renfrew in the cup a few years back. It will be a novelty for us, but hopefully we will get an opportunity to see some of the sides before the season starts.”

Further travel not an issue for Mason

And Mason is not fazed by the distances involved in competing in the division as they aim to push towards promotion next term.

Caley Thistle Women will play in the new look Championship next season. (Photo by Peter Paul/caleyjags.com)

She said: “It will add on more miles for us, but the main thing is we’re playing competitive games as we aim to get to the same place as everyone else is.

“If you want to play at the top level, you have to take the challenges on in terms of travel. Yes, it will take up more time, but that’s part and parcel of competing in a competitive league and we won’t see it as a problem.”

Aiming to bolster squad numbers

Caley Thistle, who finished fourth in Championship North last season, this week stepped up their hunt for more players for all positions.

And Mason is stepping up her bid to bring in new players for all areas of her squad.

She added: “We have lost a couple of players (Tina Kelly and Abbey Ross) for a year and they were regular starters.

“We’ve also had a players coming back from injury, so we would be left with around 15 players to work through the season with.

“We need to strengthen to give ourselves a bigger squad to work with.”

Any players interested in getting involved with Caley Thistle Women should call Karen Mason on 07745 027897 or email invernessclfc@gmail.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]