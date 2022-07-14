Austin Samuels believes promising signs are showing at Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Austin Samuels believes promising signs are showing at Caley Thistle

By Paul Chalk
July 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle forward Austin Samuels wheels away after putting his team ahead at Livingston.
Caley Thistle forward Austin Samuels wheels away after putting his team ahead at Livingston.

Striker Austin Samuels reckons Caley Thistle are showing early signs of promise after leaving Livingston with three Premier Sport Cup points in the bag.

The former Wolves frontman netted the opener in a Group G 2-1 victory at their Premiership hosts on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Max Stryjek was sent off for a clumsy collision with Samuels in the second half before on-loan Hibs starlet Daniel MacKay marked his Inverness return with the second goal.

Jason Holt rifled the Lions back into contention then missed a penalty, which blew their chances of earning a shoot-out for a bonus point and ICT won 2-1.

It means following their 1-0 victory at League 2 champions Kelty Hearts on Saturday, ICT are the table-toppers, albeit with the Fifers and Cove Rangers only having played one fixture.

New arrivals Zak Delaney, Nathan Shaw, Daniel MacKay, George Oakley and Steven Boyd all featured at Livi as the team aim to progress to the knockouts of the League Cup for the first time since 2016–17.

Austin Samuels celebrates with the other ICT scorer at Livi, Daniel MacKay.

Taming Lions sets standards for ICT

Samuels, who was on loan at Aberdeen last term, likes the look of the side at these early stages.

He said: “It was a really good result. Livingston pushed us back a lot towards the end.

“Even with 10 men, they were still coming at us, but these types of wins are good – when you grind them out.

“Beating a Premiership team shows we can hold our own. I knew Livingston had a good home record, so it was a good result for us.

“But Championship teams are not easy either and we have to bring these types of performances into those games as well.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds applauds the fans at full-time.

“Everyone is settling in well and I feel like we have a really good team this season.

“You can see on the pitch how we get the ball moving and the defence has also been top drawer.

“Players are putting their bodies on the line and we have some really composed players in the side too, such as Deasy (Robbie Deas) and Zak (Delaney).”

Early goal great for confidence

Samuels, 21, was sharp in pre-season and he’s delighted to get his first competitive goal on matchday two.

He said: “Towards the end of last season, my confidence grew as I got used to the team a lot more.

“That carried into pre-season and the first cup games, so hopefully we can all kick on from here.

“It’s always good to get a goal so early in the season. You start as you mean to go on.

“You don’t want to be waiting too long to get your first goal as a striker.”

Wiped out in second half flashpoint

As well as scoring, Samuels was involved in another big moment in Tuesday’s tie when Stryjek cleaned him out with a challenge on the edge of the box.

That led to referee Alan Muir sending the Pole off with more than half an hour to go and Caley Thistle one goal to the good.

The forward reported no ill-effects from the incident.

Livingston’s Max Stryjek is sent off for colliding with Austin Samuels.

He added: “I am alright. I saw the ball coming over and I just tried to take it down when the keeper came out. He hit me on the head.

“It was either his knee or foot which caught me, but he definitely caught me on the head, but I’m feeling alright.”

Building momentum for league start

ICT return to action next Tuesday when League 2 opponents Albion Rovers visit Inverness before the group stages conclude with Cove Rangers coming to the Caledonian Stadium a week on Saturday.

Samuels is keen to keep the winning form going in front of the local support.

He said: “It will be good to get back in front of our home fans, who were really supportive last season.

“Hopefully we can get some more strong results before the league season starts (on July 30).”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]