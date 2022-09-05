Caley Thistle showed more togetherness in 2-0 win over Raith Rovers, says Scott Allardice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle showed more togetherness in 2-0 win over Raith Rovers, says Scott Allardice

By Sophie Goodwin
September 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 5, 2022, 7:32 am
Scott Allardice scored Inverness' opening goal against Raith. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)
Scott Allardice scored Inverness' opening goal against Raith. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)

Scott Allardice believes that Caley Thistle’s 2-0 win against Raith Rovers is a step in the right direction after recent results.

Allardice scored the Caley Jags’ first goal at Stark’s Park – which was a 58th minute penalty – before Billy McKay scored their second in the dying stages.

The win ended their three-game losing run across the cup and the league, including a 4-0 defeat to Motherwell last Wednesday.

Allardice was delighted with the victory, and reckons the win in Kirkcaldy was down to Caley Thistle showing more togetherness than they had done in previous games.

He said: “The past three games we’d been poor all over. Off the back of that it’s tough, but you can pull a result out of somewhere – and that’s what this game was about.

“A 2-0 win away to Raith – it’s a hard place to come – so it’s a good start. To bounce back from getting beat at Motherwell 4-0 is massive.

“I don’t think there has been any doubt that we could kick on, but we just haven’t been showing it. In this league, it’s very scrappy so you need to stick together.

“It’s about getting in those gaps between the defence, the midfield and the forwards – making sure you’re winning those second balls. We probably haven’t done that enough.

“Digging in is a massive part of this division. If you win your individual battles, then as a team you’re more likely, than not, to get a positive result.”

Raith win a ‘chance to reset’

Allardice hopes that the win against Raith is something that Caley Thistle can build on as they target the top-end of the Championship table.

The victory at Stark’s Park moved Billy Dodds’ side up to fifth, having started Saturday’s fixture in eighth.

He added: “It’s frustrating coming into this season off the back of coming so close to promotion, to then start this season like we have – it’s poor.

“From a player’s perspective, we wanted to really kick on but the win against Raith gives us a chance to reset and go again.

“And everyone is beating everyone in this league, so if you go on a run then you’re right up there.”

Scott Allardice celebrates with his teammates after scoring their opener against Raith Rovers. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)

By scoring Caley Thistle’s opener, Allardice scored his first goal of the campaign. He said he had no hesitation about stepping up to take the spot-kick.

He explained: “I back myself to go up and score. Normally I don’t get to take them, Billy (McKay) was on the bench and nobody else was on the park.

“I backed myself and it then gave us something to hold on to. On the break, Daniel Mackay was excellent and he showed what he’s about winning us that penalty.”

