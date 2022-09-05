Caley Thistle showed more togetherness in 2-0 win over Raith Rovers, says Scott Allardice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Allardice believes that Caley Thistle’s 2-0 win against Raith Rovers is a step in the right direction after recent results.

Allardice scored the Caley Jags’ first goal at Stark’s Park – which was a 58th minute penalty – before Billy McKay scored their second in the dying stages.

The win ended their three-game losing run across the cup and the league, including a 4-0 defeat to Motherwell last Wednesday.

Allardice was delighted with the victory, and reckons the win in Kirkcaldy was down to Caley Thistle showing more togetherness than they had done in previous games.

He said: “The past three games we’d been poor all over. Off the back of that it’s tough, but you can pull a result out of somewhere – and that’s what this game was about.

“A 2-0 win away to Raith – it’s a hard place to come – so it’s a good start. To bounce back from getting beat at Motherwell 4-0 is massive.

“I don’t think there has been any doubt that we could kick on, but we just haven’t been showing it. In this league, it’s very scrappy so you need to stick together.

“It’s about getting in those gaps between the defence, the midfield and the forwards – making sure you’re winning those second balls. We probably haven’t done that enough.

“Digging in is a massive part of this division. If you win your individual battles, then as a team you’re more likely, than not, to get a positive result.”

Raith win a ‘chance to reset’

Allardice hopes that the win against Raith is something that Caley Thistle can build on as they target the top-end of the Championship table.

The victory at Stark’s Park moved Billy Dodds’ side up to fifth, having started Saturday’s fixture in eighth.

He added: “It’s frustrating coming into this season off the back of coming so close to promotion, to then start this season like we have – it’s poor.

“From a player’s perspective, we wanted to really kick on but the win against Raith gives us a chance to reset and go again.

“And everyone is beating everyone in this league, so if you go on a run then you’re right up there.”

By scoring Caley Thistle’s opener, Allardice scored his first goal of the campaign. He said he had no hesitation about stepping up to take the spot-kick.

He explained: “I back myself to go up and score. Normally I don’t get to take them, Billy (McKay) was on the bench and nobody else was on the park.

“I backed myself and it then gave us something to hold on to. On the break, Daniel Mackay was excellent and he showed what he’s about winning us that penalty.”