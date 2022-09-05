Striker William Akio thrilled to get off mark for Ross County after swift injury recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Striker William Akio thrilled to get off mark for Ross County after swift injury recovery

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 5, 2022, 7:36 am
Ross County's William Akio celebrates after scoring his late equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County's William Akio celebrates after scoring his late equaliser against Aberdeen.

William Akio revealed how determination to battle through injury drove him towards scoring his first goal in a Ross County jersey.

The quick-footed forward, 24, who was signed by manager Malky Mackay scored a dramatic late goal to seal a 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw against Aberdeen on Saturday.

It was a moment of joy for the striker snapped by from Candian top-flight side Valour FC, who was keen to build on an impressive debut with two assists in a 7-0 Premier Sports Cup rout of East Fife.

That group tie was also Akio’s debut, but it led to a knee injury, which the club feared might sideline him for many months.

He stepped off the bench at the weekend and delivered a 94th-minute strike to wipe out Aberdeen’s superb opener from Luis Lopes.

Swift-healing forward stayed positive

Akio explained how hard work was the key in the background to him making a speedy return to contention.

He said: “The injury wasn’t major, a tear in the meniscus, which ranges from six to 12 weeks. So, I came back pretty fast.

“I didn’t take a single day off and my plan was to just come back as soon as possible. I just heal quicker than others.

William Akio nets to secure Ross County a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen in stoppage-time.

“The injury happened still very early in the season and I took the positives from that, which is better than being in the middle of the season. Now that I’m back, I feel positive going forward.

“I’ve been off for a month now and I just wanted to come in and make an impression. It was good for me personally to score but I just wanted another two points for the team. I wish it was a game-winning goal.”

County refused to accept late defeat

County’s impressive bravery to recover from Aberdeen’s late goal was crucial as they ensure they were not going to be losers from what was a close contest, which extended their unbeaten run over the Reds to five games.

He said: “It was encouraging that we kept going after they scored. That’s one thing about this group, they don’t give up. They are always positive.

“No matter what time we have left we keep going forward looking to score. This point is important, for sure.”

Akio hails ‘amazing’ Ross County fans

When asked the main assets he’ll bring to the Staggies, he added: “I just want to bring energy to the team, I’m very electric and I believe I can do that.”

And the feel-good factor continued for the forward into the weekend when he tweeted: “Happy to score in my debut match in-front of our amazing fans!”

Summer recruits gelling at Staggies

Midfielder Jordan Tillson, meanwhile, has been impressed by the 10 summer recruits as he sees steady signs of progress ahead of this weekend’s home league clash against in-form Motherwell.

He said: “We’ve had a really tough run, but this squad is really together.

“There is a strong backbone, with the players who were here last season and the new lads are definitely buying into what is needed.

Ross County’s Jordan Tillson (left) and Aberdeen’s Hayden Coulson.

“We’ve all got a good grasp into what’s needed in this league now and we’re ready to take into our next game this Saturday.

“We’ve made our home ground a fortress and we want to keep it that way.”

