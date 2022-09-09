Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds shares memories of playing for Scotland at Pittodrie on weekend of Princess Diana’s funeral

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds recalls the mixture of emotions he felt playing for Scotland at Pittodrie on the weekend of Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997.

The Inverness head coach, whose side’s Championship match against Hamilton is off this weekend in line with all SPFL games a mark of respect following the Queen’s death, well remembers the week like no other for Scottish football.

In 1997, following the death of the Princess of Wales, the Scottish FA opted to still play their World Cup qualifying match against Belarus, which Scotland won 4-1 on their way to reaching France ’98.

The clash at Pittodrie was won by doubles for Kevin Gallacher and David Hopkin and Dodds replaced the former with five minutes to go as the spotlight was on the Aberdeen venue that Sunday afternoon. That was one day after the Princess’ funeral.

The situation, according to the former striker, was not dissimilar to the match against Estonia where Scotland’s opponents never showed up in protest after Scotland complained about the inadequate floodlights at the Kadrioru Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia.

The strange fixture kicked off with only Scotland on the park only for it to be stopped immediately after kick-off. The game, in the end, had to be replayed in Monaco and it ended 0-0.

Professional pride was players’ focus

Dodds described the situation of the Belarus fixture, which 25 years on remains clear in his mind.

He said: “I just remember in the build-up we were wondering whether it would go ahead.

“We were staying in a hotel near Aberdeen and it felt a wee bit like the Estonia game where you have to just be ready, mentally and physically. Even in the final minutes before Estonia, we still thought they were going to turn up.

“In the days leading up to the Belarus match, it was a case of ‘will the game be on or off?’

“You just had to have professional pride in your approach. You have to be ready for whichever way it goes. That’s what I told my players on Friday morning before this Saturday’s games were postponed.

“It was a big game for Scotland in front of a packed crowd at Pittodrie. We had to be professional. If we had any intention of making the World Cup, it was a game we had to win.

“I was always in the squads and I came on at Pittodrie. It was a tough game and one we could not afford to drop points in.

“We went on to qualifying with the 2-0 win against Latvia at Celtic Park when Kevin Gallacher and Gordon Durie scored. That just showed how important it was to beat Belarus that day.”

Pittodrie went from eerie to electric

And Dodds recalls the surreal feeling inside a packed Pittodrie as the crowd showed respect for the Princess’ death in a car crash in Paris on August 31.

He said: “I don’t remember every game, but I certainly remember that one because of the circumstances.

“The crowd were electric. I was an Aberdeen player and lived there at the time, so it was a big one for me to play in. I enjoyed playing at Pittodrie.

“There was the lone piper playing before the match and it all had an eerie feel to it, but at the same time it was respectful.

“There had to be a respect, despite the sombre mood. Thankfully, professionally and in a sporting context, we got the result we were after.”

ICT respectful of postponement call

Clubs await news on whether next weekend’s matches will take place, which would be before the Queen’s funeral.

Dodds insists his Inverness squad will get their heads down and work next week in preparation to play their Championship fixture at Dundee next Saturday.

He added: “There has to be a realisation of how important the Queen was to society in general and how respected she was.

“I was not surprised at all the games were postponed. It’s a strange situation, but we will just prepare for our next match.

“We have to be respectful and I would respect any decision and go along with what the right thing to do is.”