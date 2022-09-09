Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds shares memories of playing for Scotland at Pittodrie on weekend of Princess Diana’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds shares memories of playing for Scotland at Pittodrie on weekend of Princess Diana’s funeral

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 9, 2022, 10:30 pm
Billy Dodds in action against England defender Martin Keown.
Billy Dodds in action against England defender Martin Keown.

Billy Dodds recalls the mixture of emotions he felt playing for Scotland at Pittodrie on the weekend of Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997.

The Inverness head coach, whose side’s Championship match against Hamilton is off this weekend in line with all SPFL games a mark of respect following the Queen’s death, well remembers the week like no other for Scottish football.

In 1997, following the death of the Princess of Wales, the Scottish FA opted to still play their World Cup qualifying match against Belarus, which Scotland won 4-1 on their way to reaching France ’98.

Billy Dodds made 26 appearances for Scotland.

The clash at Pittodrie was won by doubles for Kevin Gallacher and David Hopkin and Dodds replaced the former with five minutes to go as the spotlight was on the Aberdeen venue that Sunday afternoon. That was one day after the Princess’ funeral.

The situation, according to the former striker, was not dissimilar to the match against Estonia where Scotland’s opponents never showed up in protest after Scotland complained about the inadequate floodlights at the Kadrioru Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia.

The strange fixture kicked off with only Scotland on the park only for it to be stopped immediately after kick-off. The game, in the end, had to be replayed in Monaco and it ended 0-0.

Professional pride was players’ focus

Dodds described the situation of the Belarus fixture, which 25 years on remains clear in his mind.

He said: “I just remember in the build-up we were wondering whether it would go ahead.

“We were staying in a hotel near Aberdeen and it felt a wee bit like the Estonia game where you have to just be ready, mentally and physically. Even in the final minutes before Estonia, we still thought they were going to turn up.

“In the days leading up to the Belarus match, it was a case of ‘will the game be on or off?’

“You just had to have professional pride in your approach. You have to be ready for whichever way it goes. That’s what I told my players on Friday morning before this Saturday’s games were postponed.

“It was a big game for Scotland in front of a packed crowd at Pittodrie. We had to be professional. If we had any intention of making the World Cup, it was a game we had to win.

“I was always in the squads and I came on at Pittodrie. It was a tough game and one we could not afford to drop points in.

“We went on to qualifying with the 2-0 win against Latvia at Celtic Park when Kevin Gallacher and Gordon Durie scored. That just showed how important it was to beat Belarus that day.”

Pittodrie went from eerie to electric

And Dodds recalls the surreal feeling inside a packed Pittodrie as the crowd showed respect for the Princess’ death in a car crash in Paris on August 31.

He said: “I don’t remember every game, but I certainly remember that one because of the circumstances.

“The crowd were electric. I was an Aberdeen player and lived there at the time, so it was a big one for me to play in. I enjoyed playing at Pittodrie.

“There was the lone piper playing before the match and it all had an eerie feel to it, but at the same time it was respectful.

“There had to be a respect, despite the sombre mood. Thankfully, professionally and in a sporting context, we got the result we were after.”

ICT respectful of postponement call

Clubs await news on whether next weekend’s matches will take place, which would be before the Queen’s funeral.

Dodds insists his Inverness squad will get their heads down and work next week in preparation to play their Championship fixture at Dundee next Saturday.

He added: “There has to be a realisation of how important the Queen was to society in general and how respected she was.

“I was not surprised at all the games were postponed. It’s a strange situation, but we will just prepare for our next match.

“We have to be respectful and I would respect any decision and go along with what the right thing to do is.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness striker Billy Mckay.
Goal record thoughts on ice as Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay targets points
0
Sports events, including those in Scotland, this weekend would have allowed the public to come together to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
Ryan Cryle: Why Scottish sport - including Premiership and Championship football - should be…
1
Post Thumbnail
All SPFL and Highland League games postponed after the Queen's death, with host of…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails maximum effort as side target further league push
0
Sports grounds across Scotland are silent following the death of the Queen. Photo: Shutterstock
Sport after the Queen's death: What's on and what's off
0
Zak Delaney (left) and Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton.
High-energy Caley Thistle can be too hot to handle, says defender Zak Delaney
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason bemoans poor start to season - but believes…
Billy Mckay has now bagged 84 goals for the Caley Jags.
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay has chance to match club record of 101 goals,…
0
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds gets his point across from the sidelines as his side ran out 2-0 weekend winners at Raith Rovers.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails 'incredible' fitness as side fire back to form
Inverness manager Billy Dodds at full time. Picture by SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: A much-needed win for Billy Dodds

More from Press and Journal

Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates
Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0
Laying flowers at Balmoral. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North and north-east schools expected to close for Queen’s funeral
0
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen
Flowers outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
How to visit Balmoral to pay respects to the Queen - and what you…
0