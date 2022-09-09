Keeper Kelle Roos confident the best is yet to come from rebuilt Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Summer signing Kelle Roos is confident the best is yet to come from a rebuilt Aberdeen team this season.

Dutch keeper Roos was secured as part of a summer reconstruction that cost in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees.

Manager Jim Goodwin introduced 11 new signings during a transfer window overhaul.

The new-look Reds moved to the position where a win over Rangers would have elevated them above the Ibrox club to second in the Premiership.

However Aberdeen’s scheduled clash with Rangers on Saturday was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Roos, 30, said: “We are in a good place but I feel there is still so much more to come.

“For us there is another level to go to when it comes to the nitty gritty parts of the game.

“On the ball we can be a very good and fluent team.

“Other teams are probably looking at us and thinking they do not want to get a man sent off against us because it would take them down.

“But at the same time with the quality we have and the things I see on the training ground every day, we can still go to another level.

“That is what we are working to do.

“We are working so hard to get an even better understanding of each other.

“We will go to another level.”

Six clean sheets secured in 11 games

Aberdeen have also reached the quarter finals of the Premier Sports Cup and will play Partick Thistle at Pittodrie on Wednesday, October 19.

Roos was signed on a two-year deal in the summer following the expiration of his contract with Derby County.

Former Netherlands youth keeper Roos made 89 appearances for the Rams.

Boss Jim Goodwin gave Roos the nod to start the opening game of the season, a 2-0 Premier Sports Cup group tie defeat of Peterhead.

He has started every game since and is now firmly established as Aberdeen’s first choice keeper.

Prior to Roos’ arrival, former club captain Joe Lewis had been first choice for six straight seasons.

Last season Aberdeen secured just seven clean sheets in 47 games across all competitions.

This campaign the Reds have secured six shut-outs in 11 games.

Understanding with centre-backs

Roos says he has quickly forged an understanding and trust with centre-backs Anthony Stewart and Liam Scales.

Left-sided centre-back Scales is on a season long loan from defending Premiership champions Celtic.

Right-sided centre-back Stewart, appointed club captain, was secured on a two-year contract after his deal at Wycombe Wanderers expired.

Roos said: “I feel like I have settled in pretty fast and want to keep doing my job as good as I can.

“I knew Anthony a little bit from both playing in England.

“I knew his character which was great and we clicked straight away.

“You can see on the ball Liam is very capable and very fast.

“Liam is a good defender all round.

“With the experience of Anthony and the talent and skills Liam has we try to play to one another’s strengths.

“They know they can count on me when they need me and I know the same the other way around.”

Relishing Scottish top flight action

Former PSV Eindhoven youth keeper Roos had played in the English lower leagues for almost a decade.

He initially moved to England to sign for Nuneaton in July 2013.

Six months later he transferred to Derby County.

During more than eight years at Derby he also had loan spells at Plymouth, Port Vale, Bristol Rovers, AFC Wimbledon and Rotherham.

He is relishing the challenge of playing in a new league.

Roos said: “I’m really enjoying it in Scotland.

“I played the majority of my football in England, in the Championship, League 1 and 2.

“I enjoy the challenges of going away to where the fans are close to the pitch.

“When the fans try to make it really hard for you to play your own football.”

Move on from late goal set-back

Roos was within seconds of recording a third successive Premiership clean sheet last weekend.

The Dons secured shut-outs against Livingston (5-0) andAbe St Johnstone (1-0) prior to a trip to Ross County.

Leading 1-0 due to a sensational late goal from Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes the Reds were set for a vital three points.

However five minutes into injury-time Ross County levelled when the Dons failed to clear a long-throw in.

William Akio netted with the last kick of the match.

Roos revealed the Reds analysed the mechanics of how they conceded so late from a set piece in a bid to ensure it is not repeated.

And now they move on.

He said: “We put a lot of hard work into that game to get all three points.

“Duk scored an amazing goal to put us in front and it always horrible to concede like we did, at the time we did.

“We analysed it. Everyone tried to do the right thing to keep the ball out of the net but it didn’t quite work out.

“Now we have put it to bed and look forward.

“We realise these things are costly but once you analyze it you have to move on and go again.”