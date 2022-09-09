All SPFL and Highland League games postponed after the Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

All SPFL and Highland League games postponed after the Queen’s death

By Jamie Durent
September 9, 2022, 12:09 pm Updated: September 9, 2022, 1:08 pm
Post Thumbnail

All SPFL fixtures this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect after the passing of the Queen.

Club representatives met on a Zoom call on Friday morning to discuss their plans, after the monarch’s death at the age of 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

The governing body had already announced the postponement of Cove Rangers v Dundee, which was due to take place on Friday night in Aberdeen, with the outcome of the remaining weekend’s games to be decided.

North Region Juniors, North Caledonian League and amateur football games had already been cancelled this weekend, with the Highland and Lowland Leagues following suit.

“We spoke with our counterparts across the UK this morning and in discussions with our colleagues across the professional game in Scotland it was agreed that this was the appropriate step to take following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Scottish FA president Rod Petrie.

“We will work with our clubs and members in the meantime to ensure appropriate steps are taken throughout the period of mourning.”

The English Premier League, Football League and Women’s Super League announced earlier on Friday they would be postponing all their fixtures for this weekend.

Government guidance states that organisations are under no obligation to cancel events during the period of national mourning, but they may wish to adjust their plans for the day of the Queen’s state funeral.

“Following consultation with the UK and Scottish Governments, the Scottish FA, our counterparts at the EPL and others, we confirm that all SPFL fixtures scheduled for this weekend will be postponed as a mark of respect,” added SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

“The passing of The Queen, a constant in our lives for 70 years, is a profound and momentous occasion. It is therefore appropriate that professional football marks this event with all possible solemnity.

“We will update clubs and supporters when we have clarity over official arrangements for Her Majesty’s funeral.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scottish Football

Scotland Women captain Rachel Corsie. (Photo by Colin Poultney/ProSports)
Scotland Women to play Austria in 2023 World Cup qualifying play-off
Sports events, including those in Scotland, this weekend would have allowed the public to come together to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
Ryan Cryle: Why Scottish sport - including Premiership and Championship football - should be…
1
Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium.
Disruption to north of Scotland sports fixtures following death of Elizabeth II - with…
0
Claggan Park, home of Fort William.
Fort William confirm interim coaches will take place of manager Chris Baffour this weekend
0
Aberdeen's Selina Edwards, second from left in top row, will represent Scotland at the Street Soccer Nations Cup this weekend. (Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media)
Aberdeen woman grateful for playing opportunity as she prepares to represent Scotland at Street…
0
Chris Baffour.
Managerial moves at Fort William as Chris Baffour is no longer in charge
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
07/09/97 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER SCOTLAND v BELARUS (4-1) PITTODRIE - ABERDEEN The Scotland players observe a minute's silence in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales. From left: John Collins, Christian Dailly, Tosh McKinlay, Kevin Gallacher and Jim Leighton.; 3ab13f59-3546-46ec-9863-228f008e1ad3
Princess Diana's death sparked a political football stramash as Scotland's players headed to Aberdeen
File photo dated 24/09/11 of a football behind a goal net, as the head of the players' union said that as many as seven professional football clubs are now embroiled in the growing child sex abuse scandal, with more than 20 ex-players alleging they were victims.
Juniors: Rothie Rovers stun Dyce to reach Grill League Cup semi-final
Loch Ness are the new leaders of the North Caledonian League.
Loch Ness surge to victory against champions Invergordon to lead North Caledonian League
0

More from Press and Journal

The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0