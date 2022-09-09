All SPFL and Highland League games postponed after the Queen’s death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All SPFL fixtures this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect after the passing of the Queen.

Club representatives met on a Zoom call on Friday morning to discuss their plans, after the monarch’s death at the age of 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

The governing body had already announced the postponement of Cove Rangers v Dundee, which was due to take place on Friday night in Aberdeen, with the outcome of the remaining weekend’s games to be decided.

North Region Juniors, North Caledonian League and amateur football games had already been cancelled this weekend, with the Highland and Lowland Leagues following suit.

“We spoke with our counterparts across the UK this morning and in discussions with our colleagues across the professional game in Scotland it was agreed that this was the appropriate step to take following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Scottish FA president Rod Petrie.

“We will work with our clubs and members in the meantime to ensure appropriate steps are taken throughout the period of mourning.”

The English Premier League, Football League and Women’s Super League announced earlier on Friday they would be postponing all their fixtures for this weekend.

Government guidance states that organisations are under no obligation to cancel events during the period of national mourning, but they may wish to adjust their plans for the day of the Queen’s state funeral.

NEW: official guidance recommends sports bodies consider cancelling events on day of state funeral but no obligation for other days pic.twitter.com/XDf7qNnTnF — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) September 9, 2022

“Following consultation with the UK and Scottish Governments, the Scottish FA, our counterparts at the EPL and others, we confirm that all SPFL fixtures scheduled for this weekend will be postponed as a mark of respect,” added SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

“The passing of The Queen, a constant in our lives for 70 years, is a profound and momentous occasion. It is therefore appropriate that professional football marks this event with all possible solemnity.

“We will update clubs and supporters when we have clarity over official arrangements for Her Majesty’s funeral.”