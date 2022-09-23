Barry Wilson challenges incoming Caley Thistle players to stake strong claim against Brechin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Barry Wilson challenges incoming Caley Thistle players to stake strong claim against Brechin City

By Andy Skinner
September 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Barry Wilson.
Barry Wilson.

Barry Wilson says incoming players have a high standard to meet when Caley Thistle take on Brechin City in the SPFL Trust Trophy this weekend.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds is planning to rotate his squad for the third round tie against the Highland League leaders.

Among those who could feature are the returning Aaron Doran and Max Ram, along with forward George Oakley.

Caley Jags approach the match fresh from successive Championship away victories against Raith Rovers and Dundee, which have moved them up to fourth in the table.

First team coach Wilson says the bar has been set high for any player looking to stake his claim.

Max Ram.

He said: “There’s probably a case for saying let’s get continuity and a wee bit of consistency in there.

“But we’ve got to be fair to the other boys who’re biding their time as well, travelling and sitting on the bench.

“We need to see what they can do.

“I don’t imagine any of them will let us down.

“There will be some kind of continuity in there because we don’t have the size of squad where we can put 11 in and take 11 out.

“There will definitely be a few changes from last week and it’s only right – the players accept that.

“It’s the right thing to do, but if it is not going well then I’m sure we will be quick to make changes to sort it.

“If we bring the right attitude, that’s all we can ask. Then hopefully, the players can take care of the game.”

Caley Thistle have stronger numbers to pick from

Although Inverness still have some long-term absentees, Wilson is beginning to sense better strength in depth among the squad.

He added: “I think there’s a feeling we’re getting players back fit. We’ve had an unbelievable amount of injuries.

“There was a time we had all three centre midfielders out and we’ve still got Sean Welsh and Roddy MacGregor out, plus Shane Sutherland and Tom Walsh.

Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.

“We’ve not had that continuity in the middle of the pitch, but then it has allowed someone like Cammy Harper to step in and be promoted into the midfield, then step up with a couple of goals and a penalty assist last weekend.

“It has been challenging but we’re seeing one or two of them now coming out of the physio room with better news.”

Former Caley Jags among Brechin ranks will have point to prove

The Angus outfit will make the trip to Caledonian Stadium with some familiar faces among their ranks.

Defender Kevin McHattie and midfielder Anthony McDonald had spells with Inverness, both of which were beset by injury problems.

Wilson expects a difficult contest against Andy Kirk’s side.

He added: “They are the Highland League leaders after a really good start to the season. I watched the highlights of their Scottish Cup game last week and they were pretty dominant.

“They have a couple of our former players as well, so it is going to be interesting.

“Kevin McHattie and Anthony McDonald might have a wee incentive to show us what they’ve got.

Kevin McHattie in action for Brechin City.

“They’re both good lads. I noticed Anthony was really good in the Scottish Cup last week, having watched their game back.

“He looked really sharp.

“Kevin was a great pro for us who was really unfortunate with a couple of injuries.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them and it’ll maybe add a little bit of spice to the game.

“Hopefully we’ll have enough and, if the attitude is right, we can hopefully take care of the tie.

“We want to be professional, get the job done and get into the next round.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

George Oakley lifts aloft the IRN BRU Cup in 2018.
George Oakley driven by fond memories of Challenge Cup success ahead of Brechin City…
0
Scot Gardiner, chief executive of Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle hail Highland Council decision as major boost to girls' and women’s football 
Cove Rangers' home ground. Balmoral Stadium.
Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers games against Greenock Morton and Queen's Park rescheduled after…
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Aaron Doran.
Aaron Doran hopes return from injury can boost Caley Thistle's squad depth for promotion…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper's versatility a key asset for Caley Thistle, says Ross Tokely
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Never-say-die attitude hauled Caley Thistle up Championship table, insists head coach Billy Dodds
0
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against Hibs.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has every right to be raging at Hibs…
Cameron Harper (second from right) celebrates after equalising for ICT at Dundee.
Caley Thistle fan view: Signs of encouragement for Caley Jags
Cammy Harper, left, is congratulated by Caley Thistle team-mate David Carson after levelling at Dundee.
Cammy Harper wanted hat-trick shot as Caley Thistle bagged points in Dundee
0

More from Press and Journal

Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks