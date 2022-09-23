Barry Wilson challenges incoming Caley Thistle players to stake strong claim against Brechin City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barry Wilson says incoming players have a high standard to meet when Caley Thistle take on Brechin City in the SPFL Trust Trophy this weekend.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds is planning to rotate his squad for the third round tie against the Highland League leaders.

Among those who could feature are the returning Aaron Doran and Max Ram, along with forward George Oakley.

Caley Jags approach the match fresh from successive Championship away victories against Raith Rovers and Dundee, which have moved them up to fourth in the table.

First team coach Wilson says the bar has been set high for any player looking to stake his claim.

He said: “There’s probably a case for saying let’s get continuity and a wee bit of consistency in there.

“But we’ve got to be fair to the other boys who’re biding their time as well, travelling and sitting on the bench.

“We need to see what they can do.

“I don’t imagine any of them will let us down.

“There will be some kind of continuity in there because we don’t have the size of squad where we can put 11 in and take 11 out.

“There will definitely be a few changes from last week and it’s only right – the players accept that.

“It’s the right thing to do, but if it is not going well then I’m sure we will be quick to make changes to sort it.

“If we bring the right attitude, that’s all we can ask. Then hopefully, the players can take care of the game.”

Caley Thistle have stronger numbers to pick from

Although Inverness still have some long-term absentees, Wilson is beginning to sense better strength in depth among the squad.

He added: “I think there’s a feeling we’re getting players back fit. We’ve had an unbelievable amount of injuries.

“There was a time we had all three centre midfielders out and we’ve still got Sean Welsh and Roddy MacGregor out, plus Shane Sutherland and Tom Walsh.

“We’ve not had that continuity in the middle of the pitch, but then it has allowed someone like Cammy Harper to step in and be promoted into the midfield, then step up with a couple of goals and a penalty assist last weekend.

“It has been challenging but we’re seeing one or two of them now coming out of the physio room with better news.”

Former Caley Jags among Brechin ranks will have point to prove

The Angus outfit will make the trip to Caledonian Stadium with some familiar faces among their ranks.

Defender Kevin McHattie and midfielder Anthony McDonald had spells with Inverness, both of which were beset by injury problems.

Wilson expects a difficult contest against Andy Kirk’s side.

He added: “They are the Highland League leaders after a really good start to the season. I watched the highlights of their Scottish Cup game last week and they were pretty dominant.

“They have a couple of our former players as well, so it is going to be interesting.

“Kevin McHattie and Anthony McDonald might have a wee incentive to show us what they’ve got.

“They’re both good lads. I noticed Anthony was really good in the Scottish Cup last week, having watched their game back.

“He looked really sharp.

“Kevin was a great pro for us who was really unfortunate with a couple of injuries.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them and it’ll maybe add a little bit of spice to the game.

“Hopefully we’ll have enough and, if the attitude is right, we can hopefully take care of the tie.

“We want to be professional, get the job done and get into the next round.”