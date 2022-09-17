Cammy Harper nets twice as Caley Thistle storm back to beat Dundee in Championship thriller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle scored an impressive 3-2 victory at Dundee to move above their hosts and into fourth position in the Championship – three points off top spot.

Home captain Ryan Sweeney’s deflected goal was quickly matched by a sweet strike from Cammy Harper inside the first 15 minutes.

A Billy Mckay penalty on the cusp of half-time gave ICT the lead, but Joe Grayson restored parity just before the hour mark.

Our Starting XI to face Dundee this afternoon! COME ON ICTFC 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/32OZHn2UBe — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) September 17, 2022

Inverness headed to Tayside on the back of a 2-0 win at Raith Rovers a fortnight ago, which pushed them up to mid-table.

Dundee were also on a high following their clinical 3-0 home victory against Owen Coyle’s settled newcomers Queen’s Park.

The Scottish fixtures were, of course, postponed last weekend as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, but the teams were well prepared for this one.

Dundee are the favourites to win the title after dropping down from the Premiership in May, while ICT reaching the Premiership play-off final also makes them strong contenders for glory.

Samuels and Mckay handed starts

Home manager Gary Bowyer, who replaced Mark McGhee in the summer, made two changes from the side which flattened the Spiders, with captain Sweeney and Jordan Marshall handed starts. Cammy Kerr and Lyall Cameron began the afternoon on the bench.

ICT head coach Billy Dodds had more options available than he’s had for some time, with defender Max Ram, wide midfielder Aaron Doran and striker Austin Samuels back from injury.

Of that trio, Samuels was the only starter as he came in for the benched George Oakley, and Mckay came into the team, with Wallace Duffy out with a knock.

Swift ICT response wipes out opener

There were loud appeals for a home spot-kick early on when Zach Robinson’s effort from McMullan’s corner was cleared off the line by Billy Mckay.

The hosts’ roared that it hit the forward’s arm, but referee Peter Stuart waved away those appeals.

15' | 1-1 GOALLLLLL! WHAT A STRIKE FROM CAMERON HARPER! pic.twitter.com/3H5Syhoy5b — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) September 17, 2022

However, on 12 minutes the Taysiders took the lead. Joe Grayson whipped in a corner, and Sweeney was credited with steering the ball home from close-range, perhaps aided by a deflection.

ICT’s response was swift as they levelled a few minutes later. A corner was not dealt with and it fell nicely for Harper who guided a terrific 20-yard strike past Harry Sharp to level the contest.

Caley Jags number one Mark Ridgers ensured it stayed that way on 22 minutes when he superbly tipped a net-bound Lee Ashcroft header over the top.

Five minutes to go until the break, a second knock for Samuels led to him being replaced by Doran in a fresh blow for the forward, who looked in the mood.

45+' | 1-2 GOALLLLLLL! BILLY MCKAY CONVERTS THE PENALTY! pic.twitter.com/1wQqiScyWh — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) September 17, 2022

On the stroke of half-time, ICT took their chance of taking the lead when they won a spot-kick.

Harper broke into the box and was taken down by Sharp. Up stepped Mckay and knocked it into the net, via the aid of the right post.

The home fans were furious with the whistler for what they felt were some dubious decisions, but ICT had the advantage.

Harper doubles up after Dee leveller

A goalmouth scramble and a Dan MacKay swerver with too much height gave the visitors early hope of killing the contest early in the second half.

McMullan hauled Dundee level on 57 minutes when ICT failed to mop up the danger from a corner and he rifled a shot beyond Ridgers with his right foot, although Joe Grayson might have got the final touch.

Ashcroft’s header looked to have given Dundee the edge moments later, but Steven Boyd cleared it off the line. This gave the home fans a real lift and the upped the volume.

McMullan then darted forward and drew a save from Ridgers as the Dark Blues pressed for a winner on 67 minutes.

However, it was ICT who delivered the final blow when, assisted by Dan MacKay, Harper looked up and lashed another wonderful shot past Sharp with six minutes to go.

This double actually makes Harper the club’s top scorer this term on four goals.

Dundee’s misery was compounded late on when Sweeney was sent off for a second bookable offence when he felled Delaney.

ICT now turn their attention to hosting Highland League leaders Brechin City next Saturday in the SPFL Trust Trophy, while Dundee travel to Wales to tackle The New Saints.

Inverness return to Championship action on Saturday, October 1 when they face Ayr United at Somerset Park, while go to Hamilton Accies.

DUNDEE (4-3-3) – Sharp 6, Marshall 6, French 6, Sweeney 6, McGhee 6, Ashcroft 7, Mulligan 6 (McGinn 70), Robinson 6 (Rudden 70), McMullan 6, Williamson 6 (McGowan 56), Grayson 6. Subs not used – Legzdins (GK), Kerr, Sheridan, Anderson, Cameron, Strachan.

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1) – Ridgers 6, Harper 7, Deas 6, Devine 6, Carson 6, Billy Mckay 6 (Oakley 74), Dan MacKay 6 (Hyde 86), Allardice 6, Delaney 6, Samuels 5 (Doran 40), Boyd 6. Subs not used – Cammy Mackay (GK), Ram, Shaw, Calum MacKay.

Referee – Peter Stuart.

Attendance – 4396.

Man of the match – Cammy Harper.