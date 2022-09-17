Cammy Harper nets twice as Caley Thistle storm back to beat Dundee in Championship thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cammy Harper nets twice as Caley Thistle storm back to beat Dundee in Championship thriller

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 17, 2022, 4:56 pm Updated: September 17, 2022, 8:04 pm
Cameron Harper (second from right) celebrates after equalising for ICT at Dundee.
Cameron Harper (second from right) celebrates after equalising for ICT at Dundee.

Caley Thistle scored an impressive 3-2 victory at Dundee to move above their hosts and into fourth position in the Championship – three points off top spot.

Home captain Ryan Sweeney’s deflected goal was quickly matched by a sweet strike from Cammy Harper inside the first 15 minutes.

A Billy Mckay penalty on the cusp of half-time gave ICT the lead, but Joe Grayson restored parity just before the hour mark.

Inverness headed to Tayside on the back of a 2-0 win at Raith Rovers a fortnight ago, which pushed them up to mid-table.

Dundee were also on a high following their clinical 3-0 home victory against Owen Coyle’s settled newcomers Queen’s Park.

The Scottish fixtures were, of course, postponed last weekend as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, but the teams were well prepared for this one.

Dundee are the favourites to win the title after dropping down from the Premiership in May, while ICT reaching the Premiership play-off final also makes them strong contenders for glory.

Samuels and Mckay handed starts

Home manager Gary Bowyer, who replaced Mark McGhee in the summer, made two changes from the side which flattened the Spiders, with captain Sweeney and Jordan Marshall handed starts. Cammy Kerr and Lyall Cameron began the afternoon on the bench.

Billy McKay scores from the spot to give ICT the interval lead at Dundee.

ICT head coach Billy Dodds had more options available than he’s had for some time, with defender Max Ram, wide midfielder Aaron Doran and striker Austin Samuels back from injury.

Of that trio, Samuels was the only starter as he came in for the benched George Oakley, and Mckay came into the team, with Wallace Duffy out with a knock.

Swift ICT response wipes out opener

There were loud appeals for a home spot-kick early on when Zach Robinson’s effort from McMullan’s corner was cleared off the line by Billy Mckay.

The hosts’ roared that it hit the forward’s arm, but referee Peter Stuart waved away those appeals.

However, on 12 minutes the Taysiders took the lead. Joe Grayson whipped in a corner, and Sweeney was credited with steering the ball home from close-range, perhaps aided by a deflection.

ICT’s response was swift as they levelled a few minutes later. A corner was not dealt with and it fell nicely for Harper who guided a terrific 20-yard strike past Harry Sharp to level the contest.

Caley Jags number one Mark Ridgers ensured it stayed that way on 22 minutes when he superbly tipped a net-bound Lee Ashcroft header over the top.

Five minutes to go until the break, a second knock for Samuels led to him being replaced by Doran in a fresh blow for the forward, who looked in the mood.

On the stroke of half-time, ICT took their chance of taking the lead when they won a spot-kick.

Harper broke into the box and was taken down by Sharp. Up stepped Mckay and knocked it into the net, via the aid of the right post.

The home fans were furious with the whistler for what they felt were some dubious decisions, but ICT had the advantage.

Harper doubles up after Dee leveller

A goalmouth scramble and a Dan MacKay swerver with too much height gave the visitors early hope of killing the contest early in the second half.

McMullan hauled Dundee level on 57 minutes when ICT failed to mop up the danger from a corner and he rifled a shot beyond Ridgers with his right foot, although Joe Grayson might have got the final touch.

Ashcroft’s header looked to have given Dundee the edge moments later, but Steven Boyd cleared it off the line. This gave the home fans a real lift and the upped the volume.

McMullan then darted forward and drew a save from Ridgers as the Dark Blues pressed for a winner on 67 minutes.

However, it was ICT who delivered the final blow when, assisted by Dan MacKay, Harper looked up and lashed another wonderful shot past Sharp with six minutes to go.

This double actually makes Harper the club’s top scorer this term on four goals.

Dundee’s misery was compounded late on when Sweeney was sent off for a second bookable offence when he felled Delaney.

ICT now turn their attention to hosting Highland League leaders Brechin City next Saturday in the SPFL Trust Trophy, while Dundee travel to Wales to tackle The New Saints.

Inverness return to Championship action on Saturday, October 1 when they face Ayr United at Somerset Park, while go to Hamilton Accies.

DUNDEE (4-3-3) – Sharp 6, Marshall 6, French 6, Sweeney 6, McGhee 6, Ashcroft 7, Mulligan 6 (McGinn 70), Robinson 6 (Rudden 70), McMullan 6, Williamson 6 (McGowan 56), Grayson 6. Subs not used – Legzdins (GK), Kerr, Sheridan, Anderson, Cameron, Strachan.

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1) – Ridgers 6, Harper 7, Deas 6, Devine 6, Carson 6, Billy Mckay 6 (Oakley 74), Dan MacKay 6 (Hyde 86), Allardice 6, Delaney 6, Samuels 5 (Doran 40), Boyd 6. Subs not used – Cammy Mackay (GK), Ram, Shaw, Calum MacKay.

Referee – Peter Stuart.

Attendance – 4396.

Man of the match – Cammy Harper.

