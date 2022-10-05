Steven Boyd tips Caley Thistle to turn up heat further on Championship rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Steven Boyd tips Caley Thistle to turn up heat further on Championship rivals

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Steven Boyd has made 13 appearances so far this season for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Steven Boyd has made 13 appearances so far this season for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

Steven Boyd believes Caley Thistle have plenty more to offer as they aim to join Partick Thistle at the top of the Championship on Friday night.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has been used wide on either flank or behind the main striker so far this term, notching up 13 appearances since his summer arrival from Alloa Athletic.

He’s been making a telling impact in the side, helping ICT find form after a couple of setbacks.

The clash of the Thistles sees Inverness aim to get the win they require to join their visitors on 17 points.

A 2-1 defeat for second-placed Queen’s Park against Morton on Tuesday was a boost for Inverness, with Dundee failing to overtake fourth-placed ICT as they were beaten 3-1 at Cove Rangers.

Digging out wins key for Caley Thistle

Successive away league wins at Raith Rovers, Dundee and Ayr United have helped shoot the Highlanders up the division and Boyd reckons they can turn up the heat – and their level of performances.

He said: “We’ve had some really good results, which has given added confidence to the team and we’re looking to take that into Friday night.

Steven Boyd, left, in action for Caley Thistle against Morton. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

“It has all been about digging out results away from home. In this league, you have to dig out results to try and get as many wins as possible.

“I definitely feel as if there is a lot more to come from the team. It’s good to feel that when we’ve been winning games and not playing at our best.

“Ayr would have gone into last week confident, so it was a good win for us.”

Boyd chasing opening Inverness goal

In August, Boyd came off the bench in the second half in August as Partick hit top gear against off-form ICT to record a 4-1 win at Firhill.

The former Peterhead and East Fife player, however, is looking to help the hosts to get the victory this time.

He said: “Everyone is ready for a big performance. It’s a massive game for us and we’ll be going all out to get a result.

Steven Boyd (left) puts pressure on Queen’s Park’s Liam Brown.  ,Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

“Two results went in our favour on Tuesday, so it gives us the chance to go joint-top. We will just focus on what we can do and take it from there.”

Boyd bagged eight goals for Alloa last season, which was eye-catching for Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

Although not used as a forward at ICT, he insists he’s eager to experience his first goal in Inverness colours.

He said: “Once I get the first one, they will hopefully start rolling in.

“Last season, I started well in terms of goals, so hopefully it will happen in reverse and the goals will come soon.”

Promotion chance appealed to Boyd

And Boyd explained that the chance to push for promotion at Inverness was a big lure for him when deciding his next move in July.

He added: “I’ve been settling in well. It’s been good up here and I’ve been enjoying it.

“I came here because Inverness is a club doing well, they play good football and are usually at the top end of the table.

“I can play on the left or right wing or just behind the strikers. It doesn’t really bother me which position I play, I enjoy wherever I play. I’m just trying to play well and stay in the team.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
