Steven Boyd tips Caley Thistle to turn up heat further on Championship rivals

Steven Boyd believes Caley Thistle have plenty more to offer as they aim to join Partick Thistle at the top of the Championship on Friday night.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has been used wide on either flank or behind the main striker so far this term, notching up 13 appearances since his summer arrival from Alloa Athletic.

He’s been making a telling impact in the side, helping ICT find form after a couple of setbacks.

The clash of the Thistles sees Inverness aim to get the win they require to join their visitors on 17 points.

🎟️ Tickets are now available for Friday night's game against Partick Thistle at the Caledonian Stadium. Get your tickets in advance to save money! Info 👉 https://t.co/BYKRNLPOFM pic.twitter.com/kMVDbNzsd2 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) October 4, 2022

A 2-1 defeat for second-placed Queen’s Park against Morton on Tuesday was a boost for Inverness, with Dundee failing to overtake fourth-placed ICT as they were beaten 3-1 at Cove Rangers.

Digging out wins key for Caley Thistle

Successive away league wins at Raith Rovers, Dundee and Ayr United have helped shoot the Highlanders up the division and Boyd reckons they can turn up the heat – and their level of performances.

He said: “We’ve had some really good results, which has given added confidence to the team and we’re looking to take that into Friday night.

“It has all been about digging out results away from home. In this league, you have to dig out results to try and get as many wins as possible.

“I definitely feel as if there is a lot more to come from the team. It’s good to feel that when we’ve been winning games and not playing at our best.

“Ayr would have gone into last week confident, so it was a good win for us.”

Boyd chasing opening Inverness goal

In August, Boyd came off the bench in the second half in August as Partick hit top gear against off-form ICT to record a 4-1 win at Firhill.

The former Peterhead and East Fife player, however, is looking to help the hosts to get the victory this time.

He said: “Everyone is ready for a big performance. It’s a massive game for us and we’ll be going all out to get a result.

“Two results went in our favour on Tuesday, so it gives us the chance to go joint-top. We will just focus on what we can do and take it from there.”

Boyd bagged eight goals for Alloa last season, which was eye-catching for Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

Although not used as a forward at ICT, he insists he’s eager to experience his first goal in Inverness colours.

He said: “Once I get the first one, they will hopefully start rolling in.

“Last season, I started well in terms of goals, so hopefully it will happen in reverse and the goals will come soon.”

Promotion chance appealed to Boyd

And Boyd explained that the chance to push for promotion at Inverness was a big lure for him when deciding his next move in July.

He added: “I’ve been settling in well. It’s been good up here and I’ve been enjoying it.

“I came here because Inverness is a club doing well, they play good football and are usually at the top end of the table.

“I can play on the left or right wing or just behind the strikers. It doesn’t really bother me which position I play, I enjoy wherever I play. I’m just trying to play well and stay in the team.”