Connor Scully’s bags acrobatic double to earn Cove Rangers 3-1 win over Dundee

By Jamie Durent
October 4, 2022, 9:38 pm Updated: October 4, 2022, 9:41 pm
Connor Scully delivered a sensational double for Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Connor Scully delivered a sensational double for Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

A sensational brace from Connor Scully helped Cove Rangers to a deserved 3-1 triumph over Championship promotion-hopefuls Dundee.

Scully struck two acrobatic volleys at the start of the second half, taking his tally to four goals in as many days, as Cove stunned the visiting Dee.

Max Anderson had given Dundee an early lead but Mitch Megginson had pegged them back before half-time.

Back-to-back wins sends Cove up to sixth in the table, just two points behind Dundee.

Cove named an unchanged side from the one that beat Arbroath 2-0 at the weekend.

The first chance of the game fell the way of the Cove skipper Mitch Megginson, whose near-post run was picked out by Blair Yule and he glanced a header wide.

But the home side were behind on 10 minutes when Lee Ashcroft headed down a corner which Zach Robinson was able to keep alive, with the ball breaking for Anderson to slot in.

Max Anderson celebrates putting Dundee ahead against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Max Anderson celebrates putting Dundee ahead against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

Cove had to weather a period of pressure, with Dundee’s forward line of Robinson, Lyall Cameron and Paul McMullan causing problems for the back-line.

The Dark Blues had come out on top in the previous two encounters in the League Cup but they were pegged back on 27 minutes as Megginson brought his goal drought to an end.

Megginson had not found the net since the opening day of the season but he was the man to profit after Kyle McClelland kept Shay Logan’s free-kick alive, flicking a header into the far corner.

Cove Rangers striker Mitch Megginson flicks in an equaliser. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers striker Mitch Megginson (9) flicks in an equaliser. Image: SNS

Jim McIntyre’s side had grown into what was becoming a more fractious game and had a great chance to go into the interval in front.

Luis Longstaff set Max Johnston free down the right and his cross reached Cieran Dunne at the back post. Dunne had time to set himself but on his weaker right foot, sent his shot over the bar.

Five minutes into the second half they did have their lead and it came in spectacular fashion.

Megginson set Dunne free on the break and Scully, fresh from his brace against Arbroath, met his centre with an acrobatic scissor-volley that arrowed into the bottom corner.

Not content with one outrageous finish, Scully was at it again four minutes later.

Dunne’s delivery again caused problems, with Dundee failing to clear properly and the ball bounced up towards Scully about 12 yards from goal. Buoyed on by his first goal, Scully launched himself through the air with an overhead kick to send the ball past Adam Legzdins.

Connor Scully (4) watches on as his overhead kick puts Cove Rangers 3-1 in front against Dundee. Image: SNS
Connor Scully (4) watches on as his overhead kick puts Cove Rangers 3-1 in front against Dundee. Image: SNS

Cove were ferocious into the tackle, beating Dundee to the second ball and out-working their full-time opponents. Scully was not far away from a hat-trick either, glancing a header just wide.

Megginson drew a low save out of Legzdins at his near post as Cove threatened a fourth but they had to ride their luck at the other end, with Charlie Gilmour slicing a McMullan corner dangerously close to his own goal.

Substitute Zak Rudden could have connected cleaner with a shot that broke to him just inside the area, however Kyle Gourlay was equal to it. The Cove stopper followed that up with an even better one-handed stop to keep out a Rudden header.

The Cove rearguard held firm to hand them consecutive victories for the first time under McIntyre.

COVE RANGERS (4-3-3) – Gourlay 6; Johnston 6, Sanders 7, McClelland 6 (Ross 61), Logan 7, Yule 7, Gilmour 7, Scully 8 (Vigurs 85), Longstaff 6 (Leitch 90), Megginson 7 (Megginson 90), Dunne 7. Subs not used – McKenzie, Towler, Neill, McDonagh, Reynolds.

DUNDEE (4-2-3-1) – Legzdins 5; Kerr 6, Ashcroft 5, French 5, McGhee 6, McGowan 6 (Sheridan 59), Williamson 5 (Marshall 88), McMullan 6, Anderson 6 (McCowan 59), Cameron 5 (Mulligan 59), Robinson 6 (Rudden 46). Subs not used – Sharp, Byrne, Strachan, Grayson.

Referee – Nick Walsh 5.

Attendance – 1,322.

Player of the match – Connor Scully.

