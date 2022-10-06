Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of ‘revelation’ Cammy Harper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of ‘revelation’ Cammy Harper

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 6, 2022, 10:30 pm
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.

Head coach Billy Dodds has heaped praise on young star Cammy Harper for helping Caley Thistle surge up the Championship table.

The 20-year-old defender-turned-midfielder scored the only goal away to Ayr United last week as ICT made it three successive away league wins.

If they can get the better of leaders Partick Thistle at the Caledonian Stadium on Friday night, they’ll join them on 17 points going into the weekend.

Cammy Harper, right, with defender Robbie Deas.

Harper is now the club’s top scorer this term with five goals, one more than strikers Billy Mckay and George Oakley.

Harper suited to central midfield role

And Dodds feels the class and quality of the young player is really coming to the fore and helping the team drive on.

He said: “Cammy brings energy to the team. He’s a good footballer. We had to work a bit on the defensive side, but he’s an all-round footballer.

“He’s also got technical ability, as we saw in the recent win against Dundee. He’s been a revelation.

“I’m thrilled for him but he knows he needs to keep it going. He brings so much to the team.

“I always knew he could play that central position. He has got too much about him as a person and as a player not to be able to play in midfield. He has grabbed his opportunity.”

Partick showing promotion potential

Pacesetters Partick are playing with belief, with their 5-1 win against Morton last week noted by Dodds.

Two months ago, in another Friday fixture, Ian McCall’s men punished off-colour Caley Thistle with a 4-1 Firhill defeat. 

That was not good enough and Dodds knows his players must raise the levels, like they did last season when they beat Thistle 3-1 overall in the promotion play-offs.

He said: “You can see Partick are playing with confidence. They are scoring goals and gaining confidence within matches.

“They went behind against Morton and turned it around and went on to cruise the game.

“They kind of did that when they beat us at Firhill. We didn’t perform as well as we can that night, so we have to be better. I’m sure we will be.

Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.

“Partick will be up there. You don’t get 17 points after eight games unless you think you will be up there. They were in the play-offs with us last season and I don’t see any reason why not this season.”

When asked whether that loss at Partick will fire the team up, Dodds said: “We have to ensure we ask questions of Partick. We have to lay a glove on them as we didn’t do that at Firhill.”

Thistle striker Graham is ‘big threat’

When assistant manager at Ross County, Dodds had the talents of striker Brian Graham at his disposal.

Now at Thistle, he’s a major danger and scored twice against Inverness last time and bagged a treble up north last season in a 3-3 league draw.

Dodds admits the 34-year-old, with six goals so far this season, is one to watch.

He added: “I worked with Brian at Ross County. The big man always wants to score goals. It’s all he thinks about.

Brian Graham scored twice for Partick Thistle against ICT in August. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

“He is a big threat and we have to make sure we handle him properly because he scored twice against us last time.

“We have to ensure we defend better than we did against Thistle last time. As much as Thistle played well, we gave them a helping hand.”

Tightening on at training this week

And the Inverness manager revealed there were aspects of the performance in last week’s win at Ayr which they’ve been tightening up on ahead of this clash of the Jags.

He said: “It was a great three points. Ayr are a good team and you can see why they are where they are.

“They asked questions of us, but I don’t think Mark Ridgers had too many saves to make. But we had to still dig in because they created opportunities.

“We gave the ball away too cheaply in key areas and we’ve worked on that this week. Ayr took advantage of it.

“That was a big three points because it shows my team when not playing well can still win games.”

Editor's Picks