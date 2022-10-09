On the Beat: Children helping to combat speeders outside primary schools By Pc Melanie Hislop, Community Beat Officer October 9, 2022, 6:00 am Children confront drivers who have been pulled over by police outside their school [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts 'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that… Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out Gambler threatened to cut bookie's throat after she refused to take a bet Sheep farmer's drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show There's a new sheriff in town: Inverness welcomes Sheriff Harvie Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree Prestigious medal for former Inverness court officer Transport firm wins court ruling over £1 million compensation to Aberdeen man in Malta… HGV driver who fell asleep at the wheel and veered off road gets six-week… Aberdeen businessman faces jail for evading £350,000 in tax over 13 years Most Read 1 Flood alert in force across north and north-east 2 ‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on… 3 3 Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’ 3 4 Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping 5 A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer makes six-hour trip 6 Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out 7 Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes… 8 Bus collides with wall after making wrong turn up dead end street in Countesswells More from Press and Journal Scotland to face former champions Spain and Norway in Euro 2024 qualifiers Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second… Elgin City: Ross Draper targets run of form after victory on the road against… Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return Six delightful homes for sale now in the north and north-east Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters? 'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that… ANALYSIS: Major questions raised by nightmare performance from Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde Aberdeen REVIEW: Hilariously grumpy comedian Jack Dee is the perfect tonic for sell-out Music Hall… Editor's Picks ‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on 25-mile stretch near Slochd in just three months EXCLUSIVE: North-east rail campaign gets green light with £165,000 feasibility study Bus collides with wall after making wrong turn up dead end street in Countesswells DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’ mask to Tannadice! Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife’s concert in Aberdeen? The happy wedding pictures behind a north-east marriage which provoked a notorious court case