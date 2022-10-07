Billy Mckay seals Caley Thistle win to move joint-top with 10-man Partick Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle joined opponents Partick Thistle at the top of the Championship going into the weekend thanks to a 1-0 home win against the Glasgow Jags on Friday night.

The visitors played 50 minutes without Kyle Turner, who was sent off for a hotly-disputed challenge just before the break.

Billy Mckay lashed home the clincher in the second half to ensure ICT won their fourth successive league game to only trail Partick on goal difference.

Spurred on by successive away wins at Raith Rovers, Dundee and Ayr United, the Inverness men underlined to a national TV audience and 2,354 fans they’re in this title race.

This result halted in-form Thistle in their tracks and opens the door for Owen Coyle’s Queen’s Park to move top if they defeat Ayr United, who are also within three points of top spot.

The Glasgow Jags have shown an attacking level ahead of their rivals in the opening months of the season.

In fact, only Manchester City and Celtic have scored more than them per game across Scotland and England’s top four divisions.

On average, Partick are netting 2.625 goals every time, with Man City at 3.625 and Celtic on 3.375.

Billy Dodds’ Highlanders lost 4-1 at Partick Thistle in front of the BBC Scotland cameras in August in their poorest show of the season.

Defender Danny Devine was missing with a knock, so Wallace Duffy took his place, with Roddy MacGregor coming in for George Oakley.

Ian McCall’s men had racked up four Championship wins and a draw since their sole league loss against Queen’s Park.

Their rousing 5-1 hammering of Morton in Glasgow last week was a ruthless reminder of their attacking intent.

Thistle’s manager made two changes from that starting 11, with Turner and Scott Tiffoney replacing Cole McKinnon and Cammy Smith.

It was a lively opening all-round, with two sniffs from Thistle forward Brian Graham being tame warning signs.

A couple of free-kicks from distance were all ICT had to show for their efforts in the first 25 minutes, but there was no doubting their drive and determination.

There were some appeals from Partick for a spot-kick award when skipper Ross Docherty went down in the box under pressure from Cammy Harper, but this was waved clear by referee Scott Lambie.

Robbie Deas almost made the breakthrough when he powered a header goalwards, but Aaron Muirhead blocked it on the goal-line.

On 35 minutes, a deft pass from Daniel MacKay put Billy Mckay on the run, but he lifted the ball too high for it to hit the target.

Four minutes later, Turner was sent packing when his full-on challenge on MacGregor led Lambie to reach for the red card.

The first chance of the second half saw in-form Harper go for goal, but a decent diving save saw David Mitchell turn it around the post.

Daniel Mackay ensured Mitchell was alert when he cut in from the left and hooked a shot on target, although it was an easy take for the goalkeeper.

He pulled off an even better stop soon after when he brilliantly saved a long-ranger from Harper as ICT pressed for the breakthrough.

With 15 minutes to go, the winner came when Thistle failed to deal with Daniel MacKay’s cross and Billy Mckay crashed it home from 10 yards.

Kevin Holt’s left-foot shot after a swift passing move almost brought Partick level, but his effort was just off the mark.

Sub George Oakley was denied a late goal when Muirhead somehow cleared it off the goal-line.

Next up for Caley Thistle is the trip to improving, and sixth-placed Cove Rangers on Saturday, while Partick travel to Hamilton on the same day.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1) – Ridgers 6, Duffy 6, Harper 6, Deas 6, Carson 6, Billy Mckay 7 (Oakley 84), MacGregor 7 (Doran 63), Daniel Mackay 6 (Hyde 84), Allardice 6 (Ram 89), Delaney 6, Boyd 7 (Doran 63). Subs not used – Cammy MacKay (GK), Hyde.

PARTICK THISTLE (4-2-3-1) – Mitchell 6, McMillan 6 (Akinola 73), Milne 6, Holt 6, Turner 5, Tiffoney 6 (McKinnon 46), Bannigan 6 (Fitzpatrick 82), Graham 6 (Dowds 82), Lawless 7 (Smith 82), Muirhead 6, Docherty 6. Subs not used – McCready (GK), Brownlie, Hodson, Weston, Fitzpatrick.

Referee – Scott Lambie.

Attendance – 2354.

Man of the match – Billy Mckay.