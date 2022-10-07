Billy Mckay seals Caley Thistle win to move joint-top with 10-man Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Mckay seals Caley Thistle win to move joint-top with 10-man Partick Thistle

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 7, 2022, 9:40 pm Updated: October 7, 2022, 10:27 pm
Billy McKay celebrates the winner for ICT against Partick. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Billy McKay celebrates the winner for ICT against Partick. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Caley Thistle joined opponents Partick Thistle at the top of the Championship going into the weekend thanks to a 1-0 home win against the Glasgow Jags on Friday night.

The visitors played 50 minutes without Kyle Turner, who was sent off for a hotly-disputed challenge just before the break.

Billy Mckay lashed home the clincher in the second half to ensure ICT won their fourth successive league game to only trail Partick on goal difference.

Spurred on by successive away wins at Raith Rovers, Dundee and Ayr United, the Inverness men underlined to a national TV audience and 2,354 fans they’re in this title race.

This result halted in-form Thistle in their tracks and opens the door for Owen Coyle’s Queen’s Park to move top if they defeat Ayr United, who are also within three points of top spot.

The Glasgow Jags have shown an attacking level ahead of their rivals in the opening months of the season.

In fact, only Manchester City and Celtic have scored more than them per game across Scotland and England’s top four divisions.

On average, Partick are netting 2.625 goals every time, with Man City at 3.625 and Celtic on 3.375.

Billy Mckay puts this chance over the crossbar for Inverness.  Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Billy Dodds’ Highlanders lost 4-1 at Partick Thistle in front of the BBC Scotland cameras in August in their poorest show of the season.

Defender Danny Devine was missing with a knock, so Wallace Duffy took his place, with Roddy MacGregor coming in for George Oakley.

Ian McCall’s men had racked up four Championship wins and a draw since their sole league loss against Queen’s Park.

Their rousing 5-1 hammering of Morton in Glasgow last week was a ruthless reminder of their attacking intent.

Thistle’s manager made two changes from that starting 11, with Turner and Scott Tiffoney replacing Cole McKinnon and Cammy Smith.

ICT’s Steven Boyd and Partick’s Kevin Holt wrestle for the ball. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

It was a lively opening all-round, with two sniffs from Thistle forward Brian Graham being tame warning signs.

A couple of free-kicks from distance were all ICT had to show for their efforts in the first 25 minutes, but there was no doubting their drive and determination.

There were some appeals from Partick for a spot-kick award when skipper Ross Docherty went down in the box under pressure from Cammy Harper, but this was waved clear by referee Scott Lambie.

Robbie Deas almost made the breakthrough when he powered a header goalwards, but Aaron Muirhead blocked it on the goal-line.

On 35 minutes, a deft pass from Daniel MacKay put Billy Mckay on the run, but he lifted the ball too high for it to hit the target.

Four minutes later, Turner was sent packing when his full-on challenge on MacGregor led Lambie to reach for the red card.

The first chance of the second half saw in-form Harper go for goal, but a decent diving save saw David Mitchell turn it around the post.

Partick Thistle’s Kyle Turner is shown a red card for a challenge on Roddy MacGregor.

Daniel Mackay ensured Mitchell was alert when he cut in from the left and hooked a shot on target, although it was an easy take for the goalkeeper.

He pulled off an even better stop soon after when he brilliantly saved a long-ranger from Harper as ICT pressed for the breakthrough.

With 15 minutes to go, the winner came when Thistle failed to deal with Daniel MacKay’s cross and Billy Mckay crashed it home from 10 yards.

Kevin Holt’s left-foot shot after a swift passing move almost brought Partick level, but his effort was just off the mark.

Sub George Oakley was denied a late goal when Muirhead somehow cleared it off the goal-line.

Next up for Caley Thistle is the trip to improving, and sixth-placed Cove Rangers on Saturday, while Partick travel to Hamilton on the same day.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1) – Ridgers 6, Duffy 6, Harper 6, Deas 6, Carson 6, Billy Mckay 7 (Oakley 84), MacGregor 7 (Doran 63), Daniel Mackay 6 (Hyde 84), Allardice 6 (Ram 89), Delaney 6, Boyd 7 (Doran 63). Subs not used – Cammy MacKay (GK), Hyde.

PARTICK THISTLE (4-2-3-1) – Mitchell 6, McMillan 6 (Akinola 73), Milne 6, Holt 6, Turner 5, Tiffoney 6 (McKinnon 46), Bannigan 6 (Fitzpatrick 82), Graham 6 (Dowds 82), Lawless 7 (Smith 82), Muirhead 6, Docherty 6.  Subs not used – McCready (GK), Brownlie, Hodson, Weston,  Fitzpatrick.

Referee – Scott Lambie.

Attendance – 2354.

Man of the match – Billy Mckay.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds thrilled by patience after seeing off 10-man Partick…
Scott Allardice.
Scott Allardice eager for Caley Thistle to crank up promotion push at home
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Steven Boyd has made 13 appearances so far this season for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Steven Boyd tips Caley Thistle to turn up heat further on Championship rivals
Partick Thistle's Brian Graham scored a double in the 4-1 win over ICT in August.
Snuff out striker Brian Graham and Caley Thistle can win, insists legend Ross Tokely
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
Duncan Shearer: Bojan Miovski needs to match home goals glut away from Pittodrie
Cammy Harper (r) celebrates his goal against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: A satisfying day's work for Inverness
Cameron Harper (centre) celebrates his winner against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Cammy Harper pleased to make telling contribution in Caley Jags win at Ayr
Scot Gardiner, chief executive of Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner says rising energy costs are putting 'colossal pressure'…

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
2
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
The Loch Frisa docks in Craignure, Mull. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Whisky barrels over children? CalMac timetable cautiously accepted by Mull and Iona users, but…
Children from across Scotland illustrated Archie Foundation's colourful new book. This image is by Maisie at St Cyrus Primary, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie looks to Ryan Duncan example during Peterhead loan spell
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…

Editor's Picks