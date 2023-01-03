Caley Thistle fan view: A very welcome display from Billy Dodds’ side to lift the mood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: A very welcome display from Billy Dodds’ side to lift the mood

By David Sutherland
January 3, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 3, 2023, 9:15 am
The Inverness players celebrate as an own goal makes it 5-1 against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
The Inverness players celebrate as an own goal makes it 5-1 against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

There was no doubt in my mind as I made my way to Caledonian Stadium yesterday afternoon that the first week of this new year was going to be hugely important for Caley Thistle.

If things went badly in the games against Cove Rangers and Arbroath that start off 2023 for Inverness then a fanbase that was getting increasingly disgruntled through December might decide they had had enough in January.

Young lads out on loan have been recalled and St Mirren winger Jay Henderson has headed north until the end of the season.

All played their part yesterday with the on-loan Buddie starting and impressing the home fans.

It will be interesting to see if anything else can be done to strengthen the squad this month.

I’m not building up my hopes too much as I expect there isn’t much in the ICT coffers to pay additional wages.

Mckay’s hat-trick takes pressure off Dodds

Anyway, what we got took everyone by surprise.  Thirty minutes into the game, with Cove a goal up, nobody would have predicted what was about to happen.

There had been little between the teams up to then with Inverness looking to be lacking a cutting edge. However, two goals from set pieces and a penalty given for handball turned the game on its head.

The two-goal advantage allowed Caley Thistle to play without fear at the start of the second half and they were soon stretching away.

Billy McKay netted a hat-trick against Cove. Image: SNS.

The pressure was getting to the Cove defence leading to two own goals that completely killed the game before Billy Mckay completed his hat-trick.

The result will do everybody associated with the club the power of good.

It was a much needed three points that will take some pressure off Billy Dodds, at least until Saturday when we go to play an Arbroath side that also had a great result yesterday.

