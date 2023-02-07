Fort William-born Ethan Cairns says netting first Caley Thistle goal was dream come true

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fort William-born Ethan Cairns says netting first Caley Thistle goal was dream come true

By Andy Skinner
February 7, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 7, 2023, 7:46 am
Ethan Cairns celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS
Ethan Cairns celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS

Ethan Cairns says he has fulfilled a boyhood dream by getting off the mark for Caley Thistle.

Teenager Cairns came off the bench to net a late equaliser which secured a 2-2 draw against Morton on Saturday.

It was only Cairns’ third appearance for Caley Jags, having recently returned from a loan spell with Forres Mechanics.

The 18-year-old hails from Fort William, and is the younger brother of Elgin City defender Owen Cairns.

Having been attached to Caley Thistle since the age of nine, Cairns regularly attended matches throughout his childhood.

That made his breakthrough moment against Ton all the more special.

He said: “It felt surreal. I was just thinking, as it came over my head, get my foot on it and it went in.

“It dropped over me and there was a bit of pressure from the defender, so I was just trying to get it on target and it crept under the goalkeeper.

“I was a bit shell-shocked – everyone came around to celebrate with me. I’m absolutely buzzing.

“When you come on you’ve got to try and make as big an impact as possible. Lewis Nicolson has done it already, so I was just thinking to myself I needed to try and replicate that.”

Mckay provides teenager with inspiration

Cairns insists he is doing all he can to learn from the likes of Billy Mckay, who he idolised as a supporter during his first spell at the club.

The striker also credits his spell with Forres with playing a major role in his development.

He added: “I’m from Fort William, so I tried to get to as many games as possible – even watching players I’m playing with now.

Billy Mckay celebrates scoring Caley Thistle’s first equaliser against Morton. Image: SNS

“I was watching when I was nine or 10, seeing Billy Mckay scoring, and now I come on up top with him.

“It’s unbelievable.

“I absolutely loved my time at Forres. Everyone there was superb. It was a really young team and they’re on the up.

“There is a big difference between the men’s game and youth football.

“There is a lot of quality in the Highland League as well, with ex-professionals there. You can really learn your trade there.”

Ethan Cairns celebrates netting for Forres Mechanics against Inverurie Locos.

Cairns targeting more Caley Thistle action

After getting off the mark in the Championship, Cairns hopes to play his way into more regular game time under Billy Dodds.

Cairns added: “I came in a year-and-a-half ago to train full-time with the first team. I was still young and it takes a lot of getting used to.

“In the past few months, they have just been telling me to keep going, and improving myself both as a person and on the ball.

Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

“It’s very competitive. I see it in training day-in, day-out.

“As a young player there are obviously not going to be as many opportunities. The manager has just said that, when I get on, I need to try and make an impact and do what I can.

“That’s what he’s telling all the young boys.”

