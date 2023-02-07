Fort William-born Ethan Cairns says netting first Caley Thistle goal was dream come true

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ethan Cairns says he has fulfilled a boyhood dream by getting off the mark for Caley Thistle.

Teenager Cairns came off the bench to net a late equaliser which secured a 2-2 draw against Morton on Saturday.

It was only Cairns’ third appearance for Caley Jags, having recently returned from a loan spell with Forres Mechanics.

The 18-year-old hails from Fort William, and is the younger brother of Elgin City defender Owen Cairns.

Having been attached to Caley Thistle since the age of nine, Cairns regularly attended matches throughout his childhood.

That made his breakthrough moment against Ton all the more special.

He said: “It felt surreal. I was just thinking, as it came over my head, get my foot on it and it went in.

Brilliant moment for Ethan Cairns yesterday 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZPXonp3mVY — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) February 5, 2023

“It dropped over me and there was a bit of pressure from the defender, so I was just trying to get it on target and it crept under the goalkeeper.

“I was a bit shell-shocked – everyone came around to celebrate with me. I’m absolutely buzzing.

“When you come on you’ve got to try and make as big an impact as possible. Lewis Nicolson has done it already, so I was just thinking to myself I needed to try and replicate that.”

Mckay provides teenager with inspiration

Cairns insists he is doing all he can to learn from the likes of Billy Mckay, who he idolised as a supporter during his first spell at the club.

The striker also credits his spell with Forres with playing a major role in his development.

He added: “I’m from Fort William, so I tried to get to as many games as possible – even watching players I’m playing with now.

“I was watching when I was nine or 10, seeing Billy Mckay scoring, and now I come on up top with him.

“It’s unbelievable.

“I absolutely loved my time at Forres. Everyone there was superb. It was a really young team and they’re on the up.

“There is a big difference between the men’s game and youth football.

“There is a lot of quality in the Highland League as well, with ex-professionals there. You can really learn your trade there.”

Cairns targeting more Caley Thistle action

After getting off the mark in the Championship, Cairns hopes to play his way into more regular game time under Billy Dodds.

Cairns added: “I came in a year-and-a-half ago to train full-time with the first team. I was still young and it takes a lot of getting used to.

“In the past few months, they have just been telling me to keep going, and improving myself both as a person and on the ball.

“It’s very competitive. I see it in training day-in, day-out.

“As a young player there are obviously not going to be as many opportunities. The manager has just said that, when I get on, I need to try and make an impact and do what I can.

“That’s what he’s telling all the young boys.”