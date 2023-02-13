Caley Thistle handed home tie against Kilmarnock in Scottish Cup quarter-finals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle have been handed a home tie against Kilmarnock in the quarter-final of the men’s Scottish Cup.

Billy Dodds’ men advanced to the last eight of the competition after a stunning 3-0 win over Livingston at Almondvale on Saturday.

Inverness will once again face Premiership opposition in their efforts to reach the semi-finals of the competition they lifted in 2015.

This time they will have home advantage when they face Derek McInnes’ side, who knocked out Dundee United to reach the quarter finals.

Elsewhere in the draw, Darvel or Falkirk will face Elgin City’s conquerors Ayr United, which guarantees that at least one side from outwith the top flight will book a Hampden Park date.

Hearts have been drawn at home to Celtic, while Rangers will host Raith Rovers. The ties will be played on the weekend of Saturday, March 11.

The draw for the women’s Scottish Cup was held jointly with the men’s draw for the first time, with holders Celtic away to Hearts.

Rangers will face Hibernian in a repeat of the Sky Sports Scottish Women’s Premier League Cup, while Glasgow Women will host Motherwell and Kilmarnock will be at home to Glasgow City.

Men’s Scottish Cup quarter-final draw

Caley Thistle v Kilmarnock

Hearts v Celtic

Rangers v Raith Rovers

Darvel/Falkirk v Ayr United

Women’s Scottish Cup quarter-final draw

Glasgow Women v Motherwell

Rangers v Hibernian

Hearts v Celtic

Kilmarnock v Glasgow City